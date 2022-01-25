Archdiocese combines parishes on West and South sides and south suburbs

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday a number of consolidations of West Side, South Side and south suburban parishes. The consolidations are part of the Renew My Church initiative launched in 2016 to address declines in membership.

West Side

St. Agatha and St. Martin de Porres will unite as a new parish with two worship and ministry sites, one pastor and one pastoral team, effective July 1, 2022. Both churches will continue to hold Masses while parish records will be kept at St. Martin de Porres.

The local community will discuss possibilities for a new name for the unified parish.

St. Angela School will continue in its current structure in association with the united parish.

Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica will continue in its current structure, with enhanced collaboration with the new, united parish.

Far South Side

Holy Name of Mary, SS. Peter and Paul and St. John De La Salle will unite as a new parish with Sunday worship to be held at Holy Name of Mary Church. The parish will have one pastor and one pastoral team effective July 1, 2022. The combined parish will also be getting a new name.

A timeline for fully transitioning Masses to Holy Name of Mary Church will be issued in the coming months.

St. Margaret of Scotland and St. Kilian will form a new parish with Sunday worship to be held at St. Margaret of Scotland. The new parish will have one pastor and one pastoral team, effective July 1, 2022, and also will be getting a new name.

St. Anthony Parish and St. Sabina Parish will continue in their current structures.

There are no changes to St. Ethelreda School, St. John De La Salle School, St. Margaret of Scotland School and St. Sabina Academy.

South Suburbs

St. Anne in Hazel Crest, St. Emeric in Country Club Hills and St. Joseph in Homewood will unite as a new parish, with St. Joseph serving as the parish church. The combined parish will have a new name, one pastor and one pastoral team, effective July 1, 2022.

Infant Jesus of Prague in Flossmoor, St. Irenaeus in Park Forest and St. Lawrence O’Toole in Matteson will also unite as a new parish, with Infant Jesus of Prague serving as the parish church. The combined parish will have a new name, one pastor and one pastoral team, effective July 1, 2022.

Infant Jesus of Prague School will serve as the parish school.