High school basketball schedule for Jan. 25-Jan. 31

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
CATHOLIC - BLUE
Brother Rice at Fenwick, 7:00
Leo at Loyola, 7:00
Mount Carmel at St. Rita, 7:15
St. Laurence at DePaul, 7:00
CATHOLIC - WHITE
Providence-St. Mel at Marmion, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at De La Salle, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Providence, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
Hampshire at Cary-Grove, 7:00
Huntley at Jacobs, 7:00
McHenry at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Manteno, 7:00
Herscher at Peotone, 7:00
Lisle at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Wilmington at Streator, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker at Elgin Academy, 6:00
Morgan Park Academy at Latin, 6:00
North Shore at University High, 6:00
METRO PREP
CPSA at Islamic Foundation, 6:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
IC Catholic at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:45
St. Francis at Chicago Christian, 7:30
Timothy Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at St. Edward, 7:00
Elmwood Park at McNamara, 7:30
Ridgewood at Westmont, 7:30
NIC - 10
Jefferson at Freeport, 6:45
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Noble Street at UIC, 7:00
Pritzker at Rauner, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Rowe-Clark, 7:00
Comer at Johnson, 7:00
DRW at Bulls, PPD
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Lake Zurich at Warren, 7:00
Libertyville at Waukegan, 7:00
Stevenson at Mundelein, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at South Beloit, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Grant, 7:00
Grayslake North at Lakes, 7:00
North Chicago at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Wauconda at Round Lake, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Bogan at Hyde Park, 6:30
Curie at Corliss, 5:00
Kenwood at Longwood, 6:30
Morgan Park at Phillips, 5:00
Simeon at Brooks, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Dunbar at Kennedy, 6:15
Hubbard at Lindblom, 5:00
King at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Tilden at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Solorio, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
ACE Amandla at Harlan, 5:00
Carver at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
Dyett at Agricultural Science, 5:00
Fenger at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
Vocational at South Shore, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Perspectives-MSA at Raby, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Back of the Yards at Englewood STEM, 5:00
DuSable at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Instituto Health, 5:00
Gage Park at Kelly, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Chicago Military at Julian, 5:00
EPIC at Washington, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Bowen, 5:00
Hirsch at Goode, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Spry, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bremen at Hillcrest, 6:30
Lemont at Oak Forest, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Tinley Park, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Eisenhower at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Oak Lawn at Shepard, 6:30
Reavis at Argo, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Thornridge at Thornwood, 6:30
Thornton at Bloom, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Romeoville, 6:30
Oswego at Joliet Central, 6:30
Oswego East at Plainfield East, 6:30
Plainfield North at Joliet West, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Yorkville at Plainfield South, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
Lockport at Bolingbrook, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 6:15
Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Sandburg at Andrew, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Streamwood, 6:30
Elgin at Bartlett, 7:00
Fenton at Larkin, 7:00
Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7:00
South Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
Clifton Central at Milford, 7:30
Earlville at Amboy, 7:30
Foreman at Maine West, 7:00
Grace Christian at Hammond Baptist, 6:30
Grant Park at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Hansberry at Intrinsic-Belmont, 6:30
Hersey at Glenbrook North, 7:00
Hinsdale South at Maine South, 7:00
Hope Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Ida Crown at Wolcott, 6:30
IMSA at Mooseheart, 7:00
Kankakee at Marian Catholic, 7:00
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Highand Park (JV), 5:30
Lake Forest Acad-Org at Highland Park, 7:00
Lake Park at Conant, 7:00
Lake View at Evanston, 7:00
LaMoille at Hiawatha, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru at Dunlap, 7:00
Marengo at Byron, 7:00
Marian Central at Belvidere, 7:00
Metea Valley at Elk Grove, 7:00
Naperville North at Benet, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Maine East, 7:00
Newark at Morris, 7:00
Noble Academy at Bulls, 7:00
North Love Christian at Westlake Christian, 6:30
Plano at Serena, 7:00
Rochelle at Rock Falls, 7:00
St. Charles East at Naperville Central, 7:00
Sycamore at Dixon, 7:00
Taft at Niles West, 6:30
Tri-Point at Flanagan-Cornell, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:
Winnebago at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
York at Glenbard North, 7:15
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
at Putnam County
Marquette vs. Dwight, 6:00
Putnam County vs. Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
CHICAGO PREP
Ellison at Walther Christian, 7:00
Ida Crown at Cristo Rey, 7:00
Rochelle Zell at Christ the King, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Northridge, 6:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Intrinsic-Downtown. 6:30
British School at Waldorf, 6:00
Fasman Yeshiva at Beacon, 6:30
LITTLE TEN
LaMoille at DePue, 7:00
METRO PREP
Universal at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30
NIC - 10
Auburn at Jefferson, 7:00
Belvidere North at Harlem, 7:00
Guilford at Boylan, 7:00
Hononegah at Belvidere, 7:00
Rockford East at Freeport, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Lincoln Park at Clark, 5:00
Orr at Marshall, 5:00
Schurz at North Lawndale, 6:30
Westinghouse at Farragut, 5:00
Young at Lane, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Foreman at Taft, 7:00
Lake View at Senn, 5:00
Mather at Von Steuben, 5:00
Northside at Uplift, 5:00
Sullivan at Prosser, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Clemente at Crane, 5:00
Legal Prep at Austin, 5:00
Payton at Wells, 5:00
Raby at Jones, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Soto at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at DuSable, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Chicago Academy at Alcott, 5:00
Marine at North Grand, 5:00
Rickover at Amundsen, 5:00
Roosevelt at Disney, 5:00
Steinmetz at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Julian at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Washington at Bowen, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Ogden, 5:00
Douglass at Juarez, 6:30
Little Village at Manley, 5:00
Phoenix at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
Spry at Chicago Tech, 5:00
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Rich, 7:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Leyden at Proviso East, 6:00
NON CONFERENCE
Chicago Christian at Shepard, 6:30
Grayslake Central at Marian Central, 7:00
Harvard at Oregon, 7:00
Herscher at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
Indian Creek at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Kennedy at Eisenhower, 6:30
Lockport at Plainfield South, 6:30
McHenry at Johnsburg, 7:00
Momence at Manteno, 7:00
Nazareth at Walther Christian, 7:00
Winnebago at Marengo, 7:00
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
at Putnam County
Midland vs. TBD, 6:00
Seneca vs. TBD, 7:30
Thursday, January 27, 2022
CATHOLIC - BLUE
St. Rita at Fenwick, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
New Trier at Glenbrook South, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Northtown, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 6:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Northridge at University High, 6:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at Lycee Francais, 6:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at St. Francis, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Elk Grove at Prospect, 7:30
Hersey at Wheeling, 7:30
Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Conant at Palatine, 7:30
Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7:30
Schaumburg at Barrington, 7:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls at Comer, 5:30
Butler at DRW, 5:30
ITW-Speer at Rowe-Clark, 5:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Libertyville, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Westminster Christian at South Beloit, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Collins at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
Instituto Health at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Kelly at Hancock, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Alcott at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Chicago Military at Hirsch, 5:00
Washington at Air Force, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Ogden at Douglass, 5:00
Phoenix at Little Village, 5:00
SOUTHLAND
Thornwood at Crete-Monee, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bowman (IN) at Harlan, 5:00
Collins at Manley, 5:30
Cristo Rey at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
EPIC at Tilden, 5:00
Families of Faith at Chesterton Holy Family, 7:00
Fenger at Brooks, 5:00
Holy Trinity at Shepard, 6:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Dunbar, 6:00
Kelly at Juarez, 5:00
Rochelle Zell at Schaumburg Christian, 6:45
Rockford Christian at Winnebago, 7:00
Spry at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Urban Prep-Englewood,
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
at Putnam County
Henry-Senachwine vs. TBD, 6:00
Woodland vs. TBD, 7:30
Friday, January 28, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Byron at Stillman Valley, 7:00
Rock Falls at Oregon, 7:00
CATHOLIC - BLUE
DePaul at Loyola, 7:00
Mount Carmel at Leo, 7:00
St. Laurence at Brother Rice, 7:00
CATHOLIC - WHITE
De La Salle at Marmion, 7:00
Montini at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at St. Ignatius, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Niles North, 7:00
Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Maine East at Maine West, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7:00
Niles West at Maine South, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Ellison, 7:00
Walther Christian at Northtown, 6:30
DU KANE
Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 7:15
Lake Park at Batavia, 7:15
Wheaton North at St. Charles North, 7:15
Wheaton-Warr. South at Geneva, 7:15
DU PAGE VALLEY
Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Marist, 7:00
Carmel at St. Patrick, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at St. Viator, 7:00
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 7:00
Marian Central at Nazareth, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30
Cary-Grove at Huntley, 7:30
Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, 7:30
Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7:30
McHenry at Jacobs, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Streator, 6:45
Herscher at Reed-Custer, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker vs. Latin, at De Paul University, 6:00
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at North Shore, 6:00
Northridge at Elgin Academy, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Ottawa at Kaneland, 5:30
Rochelle at Plano, 7:00
Sandwich at Morris, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Johnsburg, 7:30
Woodstock at Marengo, 7:00
Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at British School, 5:00
Wolcott at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Earlville, 7:00
Hiawatha at Somonauk, 7:00
IMSA at Newark, 7:00
Leland at Indian Creek, 6:45
Serena at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
METRO PREP
Universal at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Chicago Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Timothy Christian, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30
St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00
Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30
NIC - 10
Boylan at Rockford East, 7:00
Freeport at Belvidere North, 7:30
Harlem at Auburn, 7:30
Jefferson at Hononegah, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Warren at Stevenson, 7:00
Waukegan at Lake Forest, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Lake Zurich, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Alden-Hebron at Mooseheart, 7:30
Christian Life at Harvest Christian, 6:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Lakes, 7:00
Grayslake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00
North Chicago at Round Lake, 7:00
Wauconda at Antioch, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Curie at Simeon, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Prosser at Taft, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Excel-Englewood at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Julian, 2:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Little Village at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bremen at Lemont, 7:00
Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Argo at Eisenhower, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Richards, 6:30
Oak Lawn at Reavis, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Thornridge, 6:30
Thornton at Rich, 7:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield Central at Joliet West, 6:30
Plainfield East at Joliet Central, 6:30
Plainfield South at Romeoville, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Oswego at Minooka, 6:30
West Aurora at Oswego East, 6:30
Yorkville at Plainfield North, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Sandburg, 6:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 6:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew, 6:30
Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, 6:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00
East Aurora at South Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:00
Larkin at West Chicago, 7:00
Streamwood at Elgin, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Downers Grove South at Addison Trail, 7:30
Proviso East at Leyden, 7:30
Willowbrook at Hinsdale South, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30
Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30
York at Proviso West, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Armstrong-Potomac at Tri-Point, 7:00
Chicago Math & Science at Goode, 5:00
Christian Heritage at Westminster Christian, 7:00
Christian Liberty at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Clifton Central at Wilmington, 7:00
DeKalb vs. Sycamore, at Northern Illinois, 8:00
Disney at Horizon-Southwest, 6:30
Englewood STEM at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00
Families of Faith at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Horizon-McKinley at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Clemente, 6:30
Lake View at Amundsen, 5:00
Lycee Francais at Roycemore, 6:00
Manteno at Grant Park, 7:00
Mather at Payton, 6:30
Momence at Peotone, 7:00
Northside at Lane, 6:30
Phoenix at Raby, 6:30
St. Anne at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:00
Uplift at Roosevelt, 6:00
Urban Prep-West at Foreman, 5:00
Wells at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
at Putnam County
Consolation Championship, 5:00
Third Place, 6:30
Championship, 8:00
Saturday, January 29, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
Winnebago at Rockford Christian, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at Morgan Park Academy, 12:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Rochelle, 3:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Richards (Chgo) at Dunbar, 4:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Yorkville at Oswego, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Evergreen Park, 1:00
Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 5:00
Christ the King at St. Patrick, 4:30
Dixon at Moline, 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Barrington, 6:00
East Moline at Auburn, 6:30
Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 6:00
Elmwood Park at St. Francis, 7:00
Englewood STEM at Niles North, 4:30
Foreman at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
Forreston at Byron, 1:30
Geneva at Prairie Ridge, 3:30
Glenbard East at West Aurora, 6:00
Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove, 4:30
Harvest Christian at Woodstock, 1:00
Highland Park at Palatine, 4:30
Hinsdale Central at Bartlett, 2:30
Hoffman Estates at Niles West, 4:30
Holy Trinity at Fasman Yeshiva, 8:30
Homewood-Flossmoor at Hillcrest, 12:30
IC Catholic at Walther Christian, 4:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Muchin, 12:30
Lake Zurich at Wheeling, 5:30
LaLumiere-White (IN) at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 5:0
LaSalle-Peru at St. Bede, 5:30
Libertyville at Hersey, 6:00
Lisle at Latin, 1:00
Maine West at Lakes, 2:30
Mather at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Mundelein at St. Viator, 3:30
Naperville North at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 2:30
North Boone at Mendota, 2:30
Ogden at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Oregon at Belvidere North, 7:00
Peotone at Westmont, 3:00
Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Plainfield North at Wheaton North, 6:00
Plano at Coal City, 3:30
Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley, 6:45
Richmond-Burton at Antioch, 1:00
Rock Falls at Princeton, 6:30
Sandburg at St. Francis de Sales, 5:30
Shepard at Grace Christian, 2:30
St. Charles North at Glenbard West, 5:30
Streamwood at Schaumburg, 4:30
Streator at Washington (IL), 4:15
Tri-Point at Midland, 4:30
Vernon Hills at Grant, 2:30
BEECHER
St. Anne vs. Wilmington, 11:00
Beecher vs. Carver, 12:30
Clifton Central vs. Somonauk, 2:00
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 3:30
Iroquois West vs. Johnsburg, 5:00
Prairie Central vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:30
FULTON
Romeoville vs. TBA
HERSCHER
Marmion vs. Momence, 12:00
Grant Park vs. Woodland, 1:30
Leo vs. Pontiac, 3:30
Herscher vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 6:30
Manteno vs. McNamara, 8:00
LINCOLN-WAY WEST
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Richards, 1:30
Lemont vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:00
Lincoln-Way West vs. Minooka, 4:45
Oak Forest vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:15
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
Indian Creek vs. LaMoille, 2:30
LOYOLA
New Trier vs. Rolling Meadows, 1:00
Evanston vs. Lake Forest, 2:30
Loyola vs. Glenbrook South, 4:00
ORR
Bloomington Cent. Cath. Vs. Christ the King, 9:00
St. Laurence vs. Kankakee, 10:30
University High vs. Madison, 12:00
Larkin vs. Thornton, 1:30
Orr vs. Confluence (MO), 3:00
North Lawndale vs. Hillcrest, 4:30
Simeon vs. Ritter (MO), 6:00
Yorkville Christian vs. Kenwood, 7:30
SANTA ANA (CA) - MATER DEI
Young vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 6:30
VASHON (MO)
Fenwick vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:30
St. Rita vs. Vashon (MO), 7:00
Sunday, January 30, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Prospect vs. Glenbrook South, at United Center, 9 am
Rochelle Zell at Fasman Yeshiva, 5:00
ORR
Bogan vs. Proviso West, 9:00
Phillips vs. Lindblom, 10:30
Danville vs. Longwood, 12:00
Taft vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:30
Hyde Park vs. Milwaukee Science, 3:00
Lincoln Park vs. Batavia, 4:30
Curie vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00
Proviso East vs. Joliet West, 7:30
Monday, January 31, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
St. Rita at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Holy Trinity at Ida Crown, 7:45
Northtown at Hope Academy, 6:30
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Naperville North, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Plano at Rochelle, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Waldorf, 6:30
Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30
METRO PREP
CPSA at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Hersey at Elk Grove, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Hansberry at Baker, 5:30
Noble Street at Prtizker, 5:30
Mansueto at Golder, 5:30
Muchin at UIC, 5:30
Noble Academy at Rauner, 5:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake North at Wauconda, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at Gage Park, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00
TRI-COUNTY
Henry-Senachwine at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bowen at Clark, 5:00
British School at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
Christian Life at Durand, 7:30
Ellison at Little Village. 5:30
Fenger at Schurz, 6:00
Goode at Hancock, 5:00
Harlan at Comer, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at Disney, 5:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Rowe-Clark, 6:30
Joliet Central at Lockport, 6:30
Kennedy at Crane, 6:15
Lowpoint-Washburn at Cornerstone (Bloomington
Maine East at Addison Trail, 7:00
Morgan Park Academy at Mooseheart, 4:30
Payton at Northside, 5:00
Peotone at McNamara, 7:30
Phoenix at Clemente, 5:00
Providence at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Steinmetz vs. Uplift, 5:00
University High at New Trier, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Elgin Academy, 6:00
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
First Round
First Round
First Round