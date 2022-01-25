 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball schedule for Jan. 25-Jan. 31

The full schedule for the next seven days.

By Jack Gleason
New Trier’s Jake Fiegen (23) dunks against Yorkville Christian.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

CATHOLIC - BLUE

Brother Rice at Fenwick, 7:00

Leo at Loyola, 7:00

Mount Carmel at St. Rita, 7:15

St. Laurence at DePaul, 7:00

CATHOLIC - WHITE

Providence-St. Mel at Marmion, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at De La Salle, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Providence, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

Hampshire at Cary-Grove, 7:00

Huntley at Jacobs, 7:00

McHenry at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Manteno, 7:00

Herscher at Peotone, 7:00

Lisle at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Wilmington at Streator, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at Elgin Academy, 6:00

Morgan Park Academy at Latin, 6:00

North Shore at University High, 6:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

IC Catholic at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:45

St. Francis at Chicago Christian, 7:30

Timothy Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at St. Edward, 7:00

Elmwood Park at McNamara, 7:30

Ridgewood at Westmont, 7:30

NIC - 10

Jefferson at Freeport, 6:45

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Noble Street at UIC, 7:00

Pritzker at Rauner, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Rowe-Clark, 7:00

Comer at Johnson, 7:00

DRW at Bulls, PPD

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Lake Zurich at Warren, 7:00

Libertyville at Waukegan, 7:00

Stevenson at Mundelein, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at South Beloit, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Grant, 7:00

Grayslake North at Lakes, 7:00

North Chicago at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Wauconda at Round Lake, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Bogan at Hyde Park, 6:30

Curie at Corliss, 5:00

Kenwood at Longwood, 6:30

Morgan Park at Phillips, 5:00

Simeon at Brooks, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at Kennedy, 6:15

Hubbard at Lindblom, 5:00

King at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Tilden at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Solorio, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

ACE Amandla at Harlan, 5:00

Carver at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Dyett at Agricultural Science, 5:00

Fenger at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Vocational at South Shore, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Perspectives-MSA at Raby, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Back of the Yards at Englewood STEM, 5:00

DuSable at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Instituto Health, 5:00

Gage Park at Kelly, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Chicago Military at Julian, 5:00

EPIC at Washington, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Bowen, 5:00

Hirsch at Goode, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Spry, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bremen at Hillcrest, 6:30

Lemont at Oak Forest, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Tinley Park, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Eisenhower at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Oak Lawn at Shepard, 6:30

Reavis at Argo, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Thornridge at Thornwood, 6:30

Thornton at Bloom, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Romeoville, 6:30

Oswego at Joliet Central, 6:30

Oswego East at Plainfield East, 6:30

Plainfield North at Joliet West, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Yorkville at Plainfield South, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

Lockport at Bolingbrook, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 6:15

Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Sandburg at Andrew, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Streamwood, 6:30

Elgin at Bartlett, 7:00

Fenton at Larkin, 7:00

Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7:00

South Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Clifton Central at Milford, 7:30

Earlville at Amboy, 7:30

Foreman at Maine West, 7:00

Grace Christian at Hammond Baptist, 6:30

Grant Park at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Hansberry at Intrinsic-Belmont, 6:30

Hersey at Glenbrook North, 7:00

Hinsdale South at Maine South, 7:00

Hope Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Ida Crown at Wolcott, 6:30

IMSA at Mooseheart, 7:00

Kankakee at Marian Catholic, 7:00

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Highand Park (JV), 5:30

Lake Forest Acad-Org at Highland Park, 7:00

Lake Park at Conant, 7:00

Lake View at Evanston, 7:00

LaMoille at Hiawatha, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Dunlap, 7:00

Marengo at Byron, 7:00

Marian Central at Belvidere, 7:00

Metea Valley at Elk Grove, 7:00

Naperville North at Benet, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Maine East, 7:00

Newark at Morris, 7:00

Noble Academy at Bulls, 7:00

North Love Christian at Westlake Christian, 6:30

Plano at Serena, 7:00

Rochelle at Rock Falls, 7:00

St. Charles East at Naperville Central, 7:00

Sycamore at Dixon, 7:00

Taft at Niles West, 6:30

Tri-Point at Flanagan-Cornell, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:

Winnebago at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

York at Glenbard North, 7:15

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Marquette vs. Dwight, 6:00

Putnam County vs. Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

CHICAGO PREP

Ellison at Walther Christian, 7:00

Ida Crown at Cristo Rey, 7:00

Rochelle Zell at Christ the King, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Northridge, 6:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Intrinsic-Downtown. 6:30

British School at Waldorf, 6:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Beacon, 6:30

LITTLE TEN

LaMoille at DePue, 7:00

METRO PREP

Universal at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30

NIC - 10

Auburn at Jefferson, 7:00

Belvidere North at Harlem, 7:00

Guilford at Boylan, 7:00

Hononegah at Belvidere, 7:00

Rockford East at Freeport, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Lincoln Park at Clark, 5:00

Orr at Marshall, 5:00

Schurz at North Lawndale, 6:30

Westinghouse at Farragut, 5:00

Young at Lane, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Foreman at Taft, 7:00

Lake View at Senn, 5:00

Mather at Von Steuben, 5:00

Northside at Uplift, 5:00

Sullivan at Prosser, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Clemente at Crane, 5:00

Legal Prep at Austin, 5:00

Payton at Wells, 5:00

Raby at Jones, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Soto at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at DuSable, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Chicago Academy at Alcott, 5:00

Marine at North Grand, 5:00

Rickover at Amundsen, 5:00

Roosevelt at Disney, 5:00

Steinmetz at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Julian at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Washington at Bowen, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Ogden, 5:00

Douglass at Juarez, 6:30

Little Village at Manley, 5:00

Phoenix at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Spry at Chicago Tech, 5:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Rich, 7:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Leyden at Proviso East, 6:00

NON CONFERENCE

Chicago Christian at Shepard, 6:30

Grayslake Central at Marian Central, 7:00

Harvard at Oregon, 7:00

Herscher at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Indian Creek at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Kennedy at Eisenhower, 6:30

Lockport at Plainfield South, 6:30

McHenry at Johnsburg, 7:00

Momence at Manteno, 7:00

Nazareth at Walther Christian, 7:00

Winnebago at Marengo, 7:00

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Midland vs. TBD, 6:00

Seneca vs. TBD, 7:30

Thursday, January 27, 2022

CATHOLIC - BLUE

St. Rita at Fenwick, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

New Trier at Glenbrook South, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Northtown, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 6:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Northridge at University High, 6:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Lycee Francais, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at St. Francis, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Prospect, 7:30

Hersey at Wheeling, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Conant at Palatine, 7:30

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7:30

Schaumburg at Barrington, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls at Comer, 5:30

Butler at DRW, 5:30

ITW-Speer at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Libertyville, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Westminster Christian at South Beloit, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Collins at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

Instituto Health at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Kelly at Hancock, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Alcott at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Chicago Military at Hirsch, 5:00

Washington at Air Force, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Ogden at Douglass, 5:00

Phoenix at Little Village, 5:00

SOUTHLAND

Thornwood at Crete-Monee, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bowman (IN) at Harlan, 5:00

Collins at Manley, 5:30

Cristo Rey at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

EPIC at Tilden, 5:00

Families of Faith at Chesterton Holy Family, 7:00

Fenger at Brooks, 5:00

Holy Trinity at Shepard, 6:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Dunbar, 6:00

Kelly at Juarez, 5:00

Rochelle Zell at Schaumburg Christian, 6:45

Rockford Christian at Winnebago, 7:00

Spry at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Urban Prep-Englewood,

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Henry-Senachwine vs. TBD, 6:00

Woodland vs. TBD, 7:30

Friday, January 28, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Stillman Valley, 7:00

Rock Falls at Oregon, 7:00

CATHOLIC - BLUE

DePaul at Loyola, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Leo, 7:00

St. Laurence at Brother Rice, 7:00

CATHOLIC - WHITE

De La Salle at Marmion, 7:00

Montini at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at St. Ignatius, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Niles North, 7:00

Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Maine East at Maine West, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7:00

Niles West at Maine South, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Ellison, 7:00

Walther Christian at Northtown, 6:30

DU KANE

Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 7:15

Lake Park at Batavia, 7:15

Wheaton North at St. Charles North, 7:15

Wheaton-Warr. South at Geneva, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Marist, 7:00

Carmel at St. Patrick, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at St. Viator, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 7:00

Marian Central at Nazareth, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

Cary-Grove at Huntley, 7:30

Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, 7:30

Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7:30

McHenry at Jacobs, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Streator, 6:45

Herscher at Reed-Custer, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker vs. Latin, at De Paul University, 6:00

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at North Shore, 6:00

Northridge at Elgin Academy, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Ottawa at Kaneland, 5:30

Rochelle at Plano, 7:00

Sandwich at Morris, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Johnsburg, 7:30

Woodstock at Marengo, 7:00

Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at British School, 5:00

Wolcott at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Earlville, 7:00

Hiawatha at Somonauk, 7:00

IMSA at Newark, 7:00

Leland at Indian Creek, 6:45

Serena at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

METRO PREP

Universal at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Timothy Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30

St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00

Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30

NIC - 10

Boylan at Rockford East, 7:00

Freeport at Belvidere North, 7:30

Harlem at Auburn, 7:30

Jefferson at Hononegah, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Warren at Stevenson, 7:00

Waukegan at Lake Forest, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Lake Zurich, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Mooseheart, 7:30

Christian Life at Harvest Christian, 6:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Lakes, 7:00

Grayslake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00

North Chicago at Round Lake, 7:00

Wauconda at Antioch, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Simeon, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Prosser at Taft, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Excel-Englewood at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Julian, 2:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Little Village at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bremen at Lemont, 7:00

Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Argo at Eisenhower, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Richards, 6:30

Oak Lawn at Reavis, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Thornridge, 6:30

Thornton at Rich, 7:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield Central at Joliet West, 6:30

Plainfield East at Joliet Central, 6:30

Plainfield South at Romeoville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego at Minooka, 6:30

West Aurora at Oswego East, 6:30

Yorkville at Plainfield North, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Sandburg, 6:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 6:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew, 6:30

Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, 6:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00

East Aurora at South Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:00

Larkin at West Chicago, 7:00

Streamwood at Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Downers Grove South at Addison Trail, 7:30

Proviso East at Leyden, 7:30

Willowbrook at Hinsdale South, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30

York at Proviso West, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Armstrong-Potomac at Tri-Point, 7:00

Chicago Math & Science at Goode, 5:00

Christian Heritage at Westminster Christian, 7:00

Christian Liberty at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Clifton Central at Wilmington, 7:00

DeKalb vs. Sycamore, at Northern Illinois, 8:00

Disney at Horizon-Southwest, 6:30

Englewood STEM at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00

Families of Faith at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Horizon-McKinley at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Clemente, 6:30

Lake View at Amundsen, 5:00

Lycee Francais at Roycemore, 6:00

Manteno at Grant Park, 7:00

Mather at Payton, 6:30

Momence at Peotone, 7:00

Northside at Lane, 6:30

Phoenix at Raby, 6:30

St. Anne at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:00

Uplift at Roosevelt, 6:00

Urban Prep-West at Foreman, 5:00

Wells at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Consolation Championship, 5:00

Third Place, 6:30

Championship, 8:00

Saturday, January 29, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Winnebago at Rockford Christian, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at Morgan Park Academy, 12:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Rochelle, 3:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Richards (Chgo) at Dunbar, 4:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Yorkville at Oswego, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Evergreen Park, 1:00

Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 5:00

Christ the King at St. Patrick, 4:30

Dixon at Moline, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Barrington, 6:00

East Moline at Auburn, 6:30

Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 6:00

Elmwood Park at St. Francis, 7:00

Englewood STEM at Niles North, 4:30

Foreman at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

Forreston at Byron, 1:30

Geneva at Prairie Ridge, 3:30

Glenbard East at West Aurora, 6:00

Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove, 4:30

Harvest Christian at Woodstock, 1:00

Highland Park at Palatine, 4:30

Hinsdale Central at Bartlett, 2:30

Hoffman Estates at Niles West, 4:30

Holy Trinity at Fasman Yeshiva, 8:30

Homewood-Flossmoor at Hillcrest, 12:30

IC Catholic at Walther Christian, 4:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Muchin, 12:30

Lake Zurich at Wheeling, 5:30

LaLumiere-White (IN) at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 5:0

LaSalle-Peru at St. Bede, 5:30

Libertyville at Hersey, 6:00

Lisle at Latin, 1:00

Maine West at Lakes, 2:30

Mather at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Mundelein at St. Viator, 3:30

Naperville North at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 2:30

North Boone at Mendota, 2:30

Ogden at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Oregon at Belvidere North, 7:00

Peotone at Westmont, 3:00

Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Plainfield North at Wheaton North, 6:00

Plano at Coal City, 3:30

Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley, 6:45

Richmond-Burton at Antioch, 1:00

Rock Falls at Princeton, 6:30

Sandburg at St. Francis de Sales, 5:30

Shepard at Grace Christian, 2:30

St. Charles North at Glenbard West, 5:30

Streamwood at Schaumburg, 4:30

Streator at Washington (IL), 4:15

Tri-Point at Midland, 4:30

Vernon Hills at Grant, 2:30

BEECHER

St. Anne vs. Wilmington, 11:00

Beecher vs. Carver, 12:30

Clifton Central vs. Somonauk, 2:00

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 3:30

Iroquois West vs. Johnsburg, 5:00

Prairie Central vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:30

FULTON

Romeoville vs. TBA

HERSCHER

Marmion vs. Momence, 12:00

Grant Park vs. Woodland, 1:30

Leo vs. Pontiac, 3:30

Herscher vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 6:30

Manteno vs. McNamara, 8:00

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Richards, 1:30

Lemont vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:00

Lincoln-Way West vs. Minooka, 4:45

Oak Forest vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:15

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

Indian Creek vs. LaMoille, 2:30

LOYOLA

New Trier vs. Rolling Meadows, 1:00

Evanston vs. Lake Forest, 2:30

Loyola vs. Glenbrook South, 4:00

ORR

Bloomington Cent. Cath. Vs. Christ the King, 9:00

St. Laurence vs. Kankakee, 10:30

University High vs. Madison, 12:00

Larkin vs. Thornton, 1:30

Orr vs. Confluence (MO), 3:00

North Lawndale vs. Hillcrest, 4:30

Simeon vs. Ritter (MO), 6:00

Yorkville Christian vs. Kenwood, 7:30

SANTA ANA (CA) - MATER DEI

Young vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 6:30

VASHON (MO)

Fenwick vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:30

St. Rita vs. Vashon (MO), 7:00

Sunday, January 30, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Prospect vs. Glenbrook South, at United Center, 9 am

Rochelle Zell at Fasman Yeshiva, 5:00

ORR

Bogan vs. Proviso West, 9:00

Phillips vs. Lindblom, 10:30

Danville vs. Longwood, 12:00

Taft vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:30

Hyde Park vs. Milwaukee Science, 3:00

Lincoln Park vs. Batavia, 4:30

Curie vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00

Proviso East vs. Joliet West, 7:30

Monday, January 31, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

St. Rita at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Holy Trinity at Ida Crown, 7:45

Northtown at Hope Academy, 6:30

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville North, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Plano at Rochelle, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Waldorf, 6:30

Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30

METRO PREP

CPSA at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Hersey at Elk Grove, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Hansberry at Baker, 5:30

Noble Street at Prtizker, 5:30

Mansueto at Golder, 5:30

Muchin at UIC, 5:30

Noble Academy at Rauner, 5:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake North at Wauconda, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at Gage Park, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00

TRI-COUNTY

Henry-Senachwine at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bowen at Clark, 5:00

British School at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Christian Life at Durand, 7:30

Ellison at Little Village. 5:30

Fenger at Schurz, 6:00

Goode at Hancock, 5:00

Harlan at Comer, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Disney, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Rowe-Clark, 6:30

Joliet Central at Lockport, 6:30

Kennedy at Crane, 6:15

Lowpoint-Washburn at Cornerstone (Bloomington

Maine East at Addison Trail, 7:00

Morgan Park Academy at Mooseheart, 4:30

Payton at Northside, 5:00

Peotone at McNamara, 7:30

Phoenix at Clemente, 5:00

Providence at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Steinmetz vs. Uplift, 5:00

University High at New Trier, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Elgin Academy, 6:00

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

First Round

First Round

First Round

