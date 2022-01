Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien break down the week in high school basketball. The episode opens with a mailbag and then Mike and Joe give their Two Takes.

This week’s feature is one of the most popular every season, The Stock Report. Mike and Joe go through the entire Super 25 (and some other teams) and reveal if they want to buy, sell or hold their stock for the rest of the season.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.