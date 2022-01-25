 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ex-NU professor gets 53 years for ‘cold-blooded’ killing of boyfriend in River North condo

Wyndham Lathem was convicted in October of killing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau on July 27, 2017 at his River North condo.

By Matthew Hendrickson
Wyndham Lathem
Wyndham Lathem
Cook County sheriff’s office

Former Northwestern University professor Wyndham Latham received what is effectively a life sentence Tuesday for the brutal slaying of his boyfriend at his River North condo.

Cook County Judge Charles Burns called the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau “cold-blooded,” “calculated” and an “execution” as he sentenced Lathem to 53 years in prison.

A jury took less than two hours to find Lathem guilty of first-degree murder following his trial in October.

Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed more than 70 times on July 27, 2017 by Lathem and Andrew Warren, a British man who Lathem had paid to come to Chicago to commit the murder together, prosecutors said.

