Former Northwestern University professor Wyndham Latham received what is effectively a life sentence Tuesday for the brutal slaying of his boyfriend at his River North condo.

Cook County Judge Charles Burns called the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau “cold-blooded,” “calculated” and an “execution” as he sentenced Lathem to 53 years in prison.

A jury took less than two hours to find Lathem guilty of first-degree murder following his trial in October.

Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed more than 70 times on July 27, 2017 by Lathem and Andrew Warren, a British man who Lathem had paid to come to Chicago to commit the murder together, prosecutors said.