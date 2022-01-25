 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones Texas concerts

John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a spokesperson’s statement.

By Associated Press
Elton John performs during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans.
Derick Hingle, AP Photo

DALLAS — Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

John’s rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami. The Chicago dates include Feb. 4-5 at the United Center and Aug. 5 at Soldier Field.

John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

