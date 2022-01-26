Teaching isn’t a ‘brutal way’ to make a living

I was reading Seth Lavin’s op-ed on the state of schools and was tracking his thoughts until he wrote that teaching is “a brutal way to make a living.” Whoa.

Anybody who feels like that should not be around children, let alone get paid to do so.

I suggest he try litigation or any of the other difficult ways people make a living. I bet he would think it’s more brutal to actually have accountability, not get 12 weeks off a year, weeks of sick days and retirement packages. Our schools are in trouble if people think that teaching our youth is brutal.

Get out while you still can, Mr. Lavin. I think it will be educational for you.

Douglas Johnson, North Side

What kids need

Seth Lavin is exactly what CPS, CTU and most importantly, the kids of Chicago need. We need two Seths to lead CPS and CTU. A good heart and honest intentions is exactly what is needed to reroute this beyond wayward ship.

Sue Urban-Crowley, Chicago

Just watch the games, George

If George McCaskey claims to be a fan and not a football evaluator, why is he even in the room for the interviews? Why would he have the new general manager report directly to him? The GM may as well report directly to everyone in the stadium and everyone watching on TV. Why does the McCaskey clan keep this guy involved in the process? Is he really the best they have to offer?

If you’re a fan, just sit in the luxury box, watch the game, and let people who know something about football make the decisions. Since the possibility of new ownership is as likely as Mike Ditka starting at tight end next year, our only hope is that some offspring down the line is blessed with an ounce of the football acumen of George Halas.

The Bears remind me of the unprepared guy in every fantasy football league. He picks up a fantasy football magazine on his way to the draft and selects a team using information that’s two months old because that’s what worked in 1986. Things have changed since 1986…except for the Bears championship drought.

Kevin Meshek, Westchester

Grateful for vaccines

Over the MLK weekend, I accompanied my 7-year-old grandson to a youth hockey tournament in Fraser, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. As we entered a packed Big Boy Arena on Saturday morning, the first thing that struck me was the near-total absence of masks. With our faces covered, we stood out like sore thumbs, as did his teammates and their parents. While I was uncomfortable with the lack of both mask-wearing and social distancing, my grandson and I are fully vaccinated and we kept our masks on except when eating or in our hotel room. My grandson even wore his before, during, and after the games he played on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Back in Chicago, I woke up that Wednesday with a head cold like countless others I’ve had: runny nose, scratchy throat, an occasional cough. On Friday, mostly out of curiosity, I took an at-home rapid test and was surprised when the result was positive. My wife, who’d stayed home while I was in Michigan, also tested positive but at the time was asymptomatic. Happily, my grandson tested negative.

As I think about what might have been — severe illness, hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, long-haul COVID, death — I thank my lucky stars for the indisputable efficacy of widely-available vaccines. I’m equally grateful for the guidance of the medical professionals like Chicago’s Dr. Allison Arwady ,who continue to urge us to mask, keep our distance, and think of the greater good.

John Mjoseth, Sheffield Neighbors