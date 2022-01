A man died after he fell onto the tracks at a Blue Line CTA station and was struck by a train in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side early Wednesday.

The man fell at the Division Street station in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 4:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Five detectives were conducting a death investigation.