Vikings hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager: report

The Minnesota Vikings hired Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Adofo-Mensah had a second interview with the Vikings on Tuesday.

Browns GM Andrew Berry hired Adofo-Mensah in May 2020 as vice president of football operations and essentially served as Berry’s assistant GM after previously working for the San Francisco 49ers as their director of football research and development.

Adofo-Mensah played basketball at Princeton, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He later earned a master’s degree in the same field from Stanford.

After a career in finance, Adofo-Mensah took his expertise in analytics to the 49ers, working as a manager of football research and development from 2013-18. He held a director title in the same department for two years before he joined the Browns.

The Browns will receive draft-pick compensation.

In November 2020, NFL owners approved a resolution stipulating teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager job with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years.

The official resolution states a team is eligible to receive draft-pick compensation if a successful head coach or GM minority candidate “has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons.”

Although Adofo-Mensah’s two-year work anniversary with the Browns would have been in May 2022, he spent two full seasons with the franchise.

That means the Vikings hiring Adofo-Mensah will result in the Browns receiving an extra third-round pick in this year’s draft and next year’s draft.

Adofo-Mensah and Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook also recently interviewed for the Bears GM job. The Bears instead hired Ryan Poles as their new GM on Tuesday.

Read more at usatoday.com