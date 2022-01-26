 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

One year later: Cause of Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 daughters revealed

Two electrical cords that were improperly altered and connected are blamed for the fire.

By The Daily Herald
Russell Lissau
The deadly January 2021 fire in a building on the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines began here on the second floor. The fire killed a mother and her four young daughters.&nbsp;
A mother and her four young daughters died in a fire in January 2021 in a building on the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines.
Des Plaines Fire Department

A blaze that killed a Des Plaines woman and her four children one year ago was caused by two electrical cords that had been improperly altered and connected, a local fire official said Wednesday.

One cord was part of a space heater that had been the focus of the investigation from the start, said Division Chief Dave Schuman of Des Plaines’ fire prevention bureau. The other was a heavy-duty extension cord plugged into a wall outlet.

Killed in the Jan. 27, 2021, blaze were Cithlaly Zamudio, 25, and daughters Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and Grace Espinosa, 1.

The fire occurred in the apartment building on the 700 block of West Oakton Street where the family lived. The building originally was a single-family house but had been converted into apartments.

The space heater was inside the family’s second-floor apartment near a stairway, Schuman said. The extension cord was plugged into an outlet in the kitchen, he added.

The fire, which began about 10 a.m., trapped the victims inside because there was no safe exit other than the stairs, officials said at the time.

Two other occupants of the building got out safely with help from police and a passerby, reports state.

Read more at dailyherald.com

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bad Bunny anuncia dos giras mundiales con una fecha en Chicago

La nueva gira llega después de otra gira anunciada anteriormente, que comienza en febrero y llegará al Soldier Field el 20 de agosto.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Mujer anciana no logra salir de casa en llamas

El incendio pudo haber comenzado en el sótano, dijo Langford, y agregó que la causa más probable fue un problema de electricidad.

By David Struett

Proyecto del campus del Hospital St. Anthony recibe el visto bueno de oficiales

Se espera que sea presentado ante el pleno del Concejo el miércoles para su aprobación final.

By David Roeder

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 26, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

A reality check for the complainers who say they’re ‘done with COVID’

The conversation between Bari Weiss and Bill Maher was one of the most self-indulgent, petulant and unaware I’ve heard in a long time, outside of outlets like Newsmax and kooky anti-vaxxer rallies.

By S. E. Cupp

Teaching isn’t a ‘brutal way’ to make a living

Our schools are in trouble if people think that teaching our youth is brutal.

By Letters to the Editor