Man seriously wounded in Lower Wacker police shooting; 2 CPD officers hospitalized

A man was seriously wounded in a “police-involved” shooting Wednesday night on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop, officials said.

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following the incident but did not suffer gunshot wounds, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Lower Wacker Drive and Columbus Drive, Chicago fire officials said.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

One officer was transported to the same hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said. Another officer was taken to Rush Medical Center in good to fair condition, fire officials said. Neither officer suffered gunshot wounds.

Three people have been taken into custody, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. Two weapons were also recovered at the scene.

Brian Burns was at a red light on Lower Wacker Drive when he saw police speeding toward a vehicle stopped in front of him. Burns said he saw an officer exit with his weapon drawn as the vehicle attempted to reverse.

Burns then decided to reverse his car away from the area and said he heard shots ring out as he was driving away. Within a minute Burns said he saw dozens of police vehicles arrive on the scene.

