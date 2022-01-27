Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 27. 2022

Moon Alert

After 2 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you want to do something different. Obviously, travel would be the perfect choice. (“I’m outta here!”) Meanwhile, because your ambition is aroused, you will make something happen. Fortunately, bosses and authority figures favor you. (Sweet!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You continue to make a strong impression on others because the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. You might make a great impression on a boss or parent you haven’t seen for a while. Today you can’t ignore issues about shared property.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have to cooperate with others because the moon is opposite your sign. You’ll have no trouble doing this because you are quick to adapt to changing situations. Meanwhile, keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors will come your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have to work on behalf of someone else or perform a service for them. Fortunately, you might attract someone helpful to you. Having said that, you might also attract someone who will test your patience. (You win some, you lose some.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Even if you’re working hard, others will be supportive to you. You might attract someone to you who is chatty and will make demands on your time. (This is not surprising because you often attract people to you.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you’re happy to relax at home among familiar surroundings. You feel like you need a break, and you do. This doesn’t mean you’re not still working hard and giving it all you’ve got, because you are. Yes, you can handle it all right now, but take some time to refuel and re-energize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s easy for you to be in touch with your creative talents now. Others might use this same influence to enjoy sports events and playful activities with children. Basically, you want to enjoy life, and, ideally, you would love to slip away on a vacation. Who knows?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ability to persuade others is strong now. Oh yeah, you’re a smooth talker! Today you might focus on financial matters and cash flow. Perhaps you want to sell something? Perhaps you want to buy something? (You’ll get what you want because you know the approach to take.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because the moon is in your sign, your luck will be slightly better than all the other signs. Why not test this and ask the universe for a favor? See what happens? Meanwhile, guard against transportation delays. Pay attention to everything you say and do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today it’s a mixed bag. With Mars and Venus in your sign, you feel charming and keen to associate with others. However, the moon is hiding in your chart, which is the opposite influence. This makes you want to retire and hide behind the scenes. It’s your choice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This continues to be a strong time for you because the sun is in your sign. Nevertheless, ex-partners and friends from your past seem to be back on the scene. Today an important conversation with an female friend or a member of a group might occur.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re high visibility today! People notice you. In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Be aware of this in case there are details you have to take care of. (We all have our little secrets.) Play your cards close to your heaving bosom.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rosamond Pike (1979) shares your birthday. You have an amazing ability to learn something quickly. You are adventurous and ever optimistic. You admire your loved ones. You are freedom loving and you know how to inspire others. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you. Welcome time alone to be introspective and soul-searching.