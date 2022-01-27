 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

This week in history: Emily Taft Douglas goes to bat for bookworms

The Chicago-born politician, who died Jan. 24, 1994, served just two years in the U.S. House of Representatives, but she focused on bringing greater access to libraries in her short tenure.

By Alison Martin
Emily Taft Douglas
Emily Taft Douglas poses for a photo on Nov. 11, 1994, just after winning election to the U.S. House of Representatives as a representative at-large.
From the Sun-Times archives.

As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Without the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city might have taken years, even decades, to fund its first free public library. But thanks to an 8,000-book donation from the United Kingdom, Chicagoans rallied and on Jan. 1, 1873, the first Chicago Public Library location opened its doors. The previous year, Illinois had passed a law enabling cities to establish tax-supported libraries.

Decades later, some rural areas of Illinois still lacked libraries — a major resource of knowledge and community, especially in those pre-internet days — and in 1946, U.S. Representative at-large Emily Taft Douglas decided to do something about it. The Chicago-born politician, who died this week on Jan. 24, 1994, introduced a federal bill to provide library funding in rural towns.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Want more “This Week In History” content delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our Afternoon Edition newsletter for a rundown of the day’s biggest stories every weekday and a deep-dive into Chicago history every Saturday.

“Ninety percent of the rural area of Illinois and 70 percent of the towns lack libraries,” Douglas told Paul R. Leach, the Chicago Daily News’ Washington bureau chief, in a March 12, 1946 article. “More than 1,705,000 Illinoisans are without them.”

Unlike other Illinois representatives in districts, Douglas had no boundaries as a representative at-large. For a lengthy part of the state’s history, it had either one or two at-large seats. The last election for an at-large district in the state happened in 1946, which Douglas lost, and the seat was abolished for good in 1949.

The bill sought to give states as much as $125,000 a year for library work, the article said. The federal government would give out up to $75,000, and another $50,000 would come from the state. Additionally, the bill would provide an annual grant of $25,000, which could then be bumped up to $50,000 if the state matched that original grant amount.

“None of the federal or state money would be used for buying land or erecting buildings,” Leach explained. “It would go into purchase of books, newspapers, educational films and periodicals.”

Besides the building and land prohibition, the proposal provided very little supervision when it came to how states wanted to spend the money on their libraries, the article said. That gave states more leeway to get creative with how their libraries served the population.

Illinois, for example, “now has a small fleet of those ‘bookmobiles,’” Leach wrote. These motorized libraries, which delivered a selection of books, newspapers and magazines to areas without a nearby library, are still in use today. The state also funded subscription services so users could have books sent to them by mail.

“We cannot be complacent about our great American opportunities when we recall a fourth of our people, 35 million, have no access whatsoever to libraries,” Douglas wrote in the September 1946 edition of the ALA Bulletin, a publication for the American Library Association. “We cannot cease stressing the fact that a relatively small expenditure implementing well-developed plans, setting up proper-sized administrative areas, branch libraries, service stations and bookmobiles, can bring world thought — world culture, if you please — to isolated farms.”

Unfortunately for Douglas, she lost her seat in 1946 before the bill could pass, but 10 years later, her vision became a reality when Congress, which included her husband Sen. Paul Douglas, passed the Library Services Act, which authorized $7.5 million per year in federal funds to help states and territories establish and extend their libraries. Thanks to the bill, states purchased 288 bookmobiles and hired almost 800 staff members.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Chicago police recruit suffers graze wound when his gun accidentally goes off at academy range

He was taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

By Sun-Times Wire

Halas Intrigue, Episode 213: It’s Matt Eberflus

The Bears’ Ryan and Matt 2.0 are now in place.

By Sun-Times staff
Play

Surveillance video of police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive shows officers firing into a stolen car, bullets smashing through the windshield

One of the passengers in the car, a 25-year-old man, was shot several times and seriously wounded. The two officers were not shot but suffered minor injuries, according to a police statement.

By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry

Chicago’s ‘cartel wives’ traveled abroad, to J.Lo Las Vegas concert with drug cash, feds say

Vivianna Lopez and Valerie Gaytan — wives of former Chicago cocaine kingpins Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores — used drug money for 2018 and 2019 trips, newly unsealed affidavit says.

By Frank Main and Jon Seidel

No bail for teen, man charged in gang-related shooting that left 8-year-old Melissa Ortega dead

Emilio Corripio, 16, and Xavier Guzman, 26, each face a charge of first-degree murder in the Saturday shooting in Little Village.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Peter Robbins, voiced Charlie Brown in Peanuts holiday TV specials, dies at 65

Robbins was the first actor to voice Charlie Brown, beginning at age nine until he was 13.

By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY