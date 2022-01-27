 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

After COVID-19 cancellations, Chicago cop crowned queen of downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot looking on, Kelly Leyden was named the “Queen of the Court” during a ceremony Thursday evening at the Plumbers Hall in West Town. 

By Tom Schuba
Kelly Leyden was named the queen during a ceremony Thursday evening at the Plumbers Hall in West Town.&nbsp;
Kelly Leyden was named the queen during a ceremony Thursday evening at the Plumbers Hall in West Town. 
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

After a two-year hiatus, a new “Queen of the Court” for the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade has finally been crowned.

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot looking on, Chicago cop Kelly Leyden was named the queen during a ceremony Thursday evening at the Plumbers Hall in West Town.

Leyden will now take center stage March 12, when revelers flock to the Loop to celebrate the Feast of St. Patrick and the dyeing of the Chicago River following consecutive COVID-19-related cancellations.

“We all know and look forward to this occasion, not only the dyeing of the river but the parade [and] gathering together,” Pritzker said. “And we’re going to be able to do that this year, and I’m excited about the opportunity for us all to be together outdoors once again.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

3 charged in connection with police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive

Three men have been charged, one with attempted murder, in connection with a police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive.

By Jermaine Nolen
Play

Surveillance video of police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive shows officers firing into a stolen car, bullets smashing through the windshield

One of the passengers in the car, a 25-year-old man, was shot several times and seriously wounded. The two officers were not shot but suffered minor injuries, according to a police statement.

By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry

Neighbors sour over closing of historic Mars Wrigley factory: ‘It was divine’

The factory will be phased out over the next two years, the company announced this week. The future of the building remains unclear, as does the fate of its 280 workers.

By Josephine Stratman

Cook County’s top judge defends bond reform, juvenile courts

Chief Judge Timothy Evans addressed a Union League Club audience as 16-year-old suspect— who had been on probation— was ordered held without bond, charged in the murder of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega.

By Andy Grimm

1 killed, 1 ‘gravely’ wounded in Ravenswood shooting

The men were shot just before 6 p.m., while in a vehicle near the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Wilson Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan voted into his fifth All-Star Game

DeRozan was voted in as a backcourt starter, while Zach LaVine was edged out by Trae Young and will have to wait until the reserves are announced. The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

By Joe Cowley