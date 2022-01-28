Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 12:45 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully when talking to parents, bosses and the police because this encounter could be nasty. People are inclined to be insistent, even obsessed with their point of view. Meanwhile, Mercury is retrograde and there is a moon alert after 12:45 p.m. Chicago time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid politics, religion and racial issues because you will get nowhere. You might have heated views about something or you might encounter someone else with strong views. Nevertheless, this is not the day for this discussion. Avoid important decisions after 12:45 p.m. Chicago time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be concerned or intense about issues related to shared property, taxes, debt or insurance matters. These might be issues from the past that are unfinished. Nevertheless, it’s hard to make headway. Postpone things for another day. There is too much static today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be reasonable when talking to partners and close friends because it’s easy to go off the deep end. You might insist on something or someone else might be just as emphatic. (Especially concerning ex-partners.) Much of today is a moon alert. Do not act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have strong ideas about how to clean up things at work. You want to get rid of what is no longer needed. (Out with the old! In with the new!) You might have similar ideas related to your health or a pet. Don’t coerce others into agreeing with you. Easy does it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t come on too strong when dealing with your kids because it’s easy to do. Lighten up. Likewise, issues with old flames or current romantic partners might be too intense. This is a poor day for important discussions. Best to sidestep things today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t try to get your way in family discussions today (which you’ll be tempted to do). Possibly, you will encounter a family member who is coming on like gangbusters? Either way, dial things back a bit. Remember: You are the peacemaker. Take a broader view of things. Easy does it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today people think they know what they’re talking about, including you. And perhaps they do? However, they might not. Therefore, think twice before you try to persuade someone to agree with you. Distance yourself from these issues so that you have more perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be obsessed about financial matters today. Or perhaps you are obsessed about buying something? If making important financial decisions or purchases, please avoid doing this after 12:45 p.m. Chicago time. Save your money and your time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today, Mercury retrograde is lined up with Pluto in your sign. In addition to which most of this day there is a moon alert. This means it’s a poor day to make decisions or purchases, especially about the future. Put everything on hold. Just tread water.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is definitely a squirrelly day, which is why you might feel adrift. You might have strong feelings about what you want to achieve, and yet, you are blocked or detoured. Be smart and avoid shopping or important decisions after 12:45 p.m. Chicago time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t try to persuade a friend, especially someone younger, to agree with your ideas today, which you’ll be tempted to do. Alternatively, don’t let someone bully you into agreeing with them. Everything is vague and unsure after 12:45 p.m. Chicago time. Sit this one out.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Sarah McLachlan (1968) shares your birthday. You are an idealist who can be a perfectionist at times. You are patient, even strategic because you like to be in control of things around you. You have excellent instincts and intuition. Good news! This year you will receive kudos, awards, promotions and acknowledgement for your efforts. Congratulations!