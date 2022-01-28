6 inches of lake effect snow hits parts of Chicago, 4 to 8 more inches could fall by noon

Over six inches of lake effect snow fell early Friday in parts of Chicago, with several more inches possible by late morning.

The snow started falling around midnight and, by 6 a.m., Midway Airport recorded 6.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Three inches of snow fell in Evanston and 1.1 inches at O’Hare International Airport in the same period.

Another 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall by late morning, weather service meteorologist Zachary Yack said. Winter storm warnings are in effect for north and central Cook County until noon.

Another 2 to 5 inches could fall by 10 a.m. in DuPage County, southern Cook County and Lake County, Yack said.

O’Hare and Midway had snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour earlier this morning, Yack said.

Slippery, snow covered roads caused delays in downtown Chicago and east of I-294, the weather service said. Illinois State Police said they responded to several crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway because of ice.

About 270 snow plows hit the streets of Chicago overnight, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

“Taking it slow, increasing your following distance and using your headlights while traveling should all be applied if you do have to travel out there this morning,” Yack said.

Friday morning’s snowfall was one of the largest of the season in Chicago. On Monday, 2 inches of snow fell at O’Hare.