 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

6 inches of lake effect snow hits parts of Chicago, 4 to 8 more inches could fall by noon

A winter storm warning was in effect for north and central Cook County until noon.

By Mohammad Samra
A person runs along the Lakefront Path near North Avenue Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Over six inches of lake effect snow fell early Friday in parts of Chicago, with several more inches possible by late morning.

The snow started falling around midnight and, by 6 a.m., Midway Airport recorded 6.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Three inches of snow fell in Evanston and 1.1 inches at O’Hare International Airport in the same period.

Another 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall by late morning, weather service meteorologist Zachary Yack said. Winter storm warnings are in effect for north and central Cook County until noon.

Another 2 to 5 inches could fall by 10 a.m. in DuPage County, southern Cook County and Lake County, Yack said.

National Weather Service

O’Hare and Midway had snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour earlier this morning, Yack said.

Slippery, snow covered roads caused delays in downtown Chicago and east of I-294, the weather service said. Illinois State Police said they responded to several crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway because of ice.

About 270 snow plows hit the streets of Chicago overnight, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

“Taking it slow, increasing your following distance and using your headlights while traveling should all be applied if you do have to travel out there this morning,” Yack said.

Friday morning’s snowfall was one of the largest of the season in Chicago. On Monday, 2 inches of snow fell at O’Hare.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Human chain formed to help victims after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

There were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities, authorities said.

By Associated Press

Black beans might improve insulin sensitivity, mouse study suggests

Cooked black beans — never eat raw beans, as many varieties can be toxic — are low in fat, high in fiber, and they can be a healthful component of a varied diet.

By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko

Is it crazy to think COVID is the Earth’s way of protecting itself from humans?

The nightmare-inducing 2000 sci-fi flop ‘Red Planet,’ starring Val Kilmer and Carrie-Anne Moss, has me thinking of an even wilder doomsday scenario / movie plot. Or is it?

By Mark Brown

Dear Abby: New man says he loves me but never compliments me

Though she loves being in a fresh relationship with a friend she’s known for 30 years, woman wishes he would tell her sometimes that she’s looking good.

By Abigail Van Buren

Tyrone ‘Ty Skippy’ Winfield, renowned stepper with the ‘fastest feet in the land,’ dead at 61

The East Chicago, Ind., resident ‘spoke with his feet,’ says Antoine Carmichael, an R&B performer who records as Carmichael Musiclover. ‘He was the best stepper I’ve ever seen.’

By Maureen O'Donnell

This Cook County judge gives convicts his cell number — if they complete addiction program

Judge Charles Burns oversees the Rehabilitative Alternative Program drug court. It helps people beat addiction, find jobs, housing. It’s those who backslide who keep him up at night.

By Frank Main