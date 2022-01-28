Pizza Hut brings the heat with Spicy Lover’s Pizzas

A trio of new Pizza Hut pizzas really bring the heat.

Three new Spicy Lover’s Pizzas — Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie — are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations for delivery, curbside pickup and carryout.

Each of the pizzas is made with “Fiery Flakes” of crushed red peppers and herbs. The Spicy Double Pepperoni pizza is topped with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis (classic and crispy cupped), sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes. The Spicy Hawaiian Chicken pizza features a mix of spicy and sweet — spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes. And the Spicy Veggie pizza features spicy marinara sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes.

Introducing a pizza that bites back pic.twitter.com/RFneKEoUA5 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 27, 2022

Pizza Hut wanted to create a pizza with heat for “a new wave of pizza lovers,” said Georgeanne Erickson, the restaurant chain’s chief brand officer, in a press release announcing the new offerings.

“As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor,” she said. “We’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!”

The new Spicy Lover’s Pizzas join Meat Lover’s Pizza, Pepperoni Lover’s Pizza and Veggie Lover’s Pizza on Pizza Hut’s menu. You can check the Pizza Hut website for availability at locations near you.

Pizza Hut has more than 6,500 locations across the U.S. It’s owned by Yum! Brands, which also operates Taco Bell, KFC, The Habit Burger Grill and WingStreet.