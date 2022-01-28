Donda Homecoming splits into two separate events

The Donda Homecoming event at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena on Feb. 5 has now been split into two separate events.

The first will be the games between the traditional high schools. Hillcrest will face Kenwood at 5 p.m. and Simeon will play Coronado, NV. at 6:30 p.m.

The second event will start at 9 p.m. and feature Donda Academy, which is in California and features Kenwood transfer JJ Taylor, against Chicago Prep, a high school and postgraduate school. Donda Academy is named for the mother of musician Ye West, formerly known as Kanye West.

Fans will have to leave the arena after the Simeon vs. Coronado game and reenter for the Donda game.

Darren Duncan, the event’s organizer, said splitting into two events is the only way he could get approved by the Illinois High School Association and the National Federation of High Schools.

Donda Academy and Chicago Prep are not members of their state high school associations, so can’t play in events with IHSA teams. The original event was not sanctioned by the IHSA or NFHS.

Tickets have been on sale on the Ticketmaster site since Tuesday. Those tickets are for the Donda Academy-Chicago Prep game. Duncan says that he believes that is the game most of the fans paid to see, but refunds will be available through Ticketmaster.

Duncan is providing a yet to be determined amount of complimentary tickets to Hillcrest, Kenwood and Simeon students for the first event. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster for $5.

“We tried to make it the lowest price possible, but the IHSA said we couldn’t do that because it would be circumventing the rules,” Duncan said. “The IHSA said it had to be $5 because that’s the price of a typical high school game. It’s not like we are trying to get another $5 out of people.”