 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Donda Homecoming splits into two separate events

The Donda Homecoming event at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena on Feb. 5 has now been split into two separate events.

By Michael O'Brien

The Donda Homecoming event at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena on Feb. 5 has now been split into two separate events.

The first will be the games between the traditional high schools. Hillcrest will face Kenwood at 5 p.m. and Simeon will play Coronado, NV. at 6:30 p.m.

The second event will start at 9 p.m. and feature Donda Academy, which is in California and features Kenwood transfer JJ Taylor, against Chicago Prep, a high school and postgraduate school. Donda Academy is named for the mother of musician Ye West, formerly known as Kanye West.

Fans will have to leave the arena after the Simeon vs. Coronado game and reenter for the Donda game.

Darren Duncan, the event’s organizer, said splitting into two events is the only way he could get approved by the Illinois High School Association and the National Federation of High Schools.

Donda Academy and Chicago Prep are not members of their state high school associations, so can’t play in events with IHSA teams. The original event was not sanctioned by the IHSA or NFHS.

Tickets have been on sale on the Ticketmaster site since Tuesday. Those tickets are for the Donda Academy-Chicago Prep game. Duncan says that he believes that is the game most of the fans paid to see, but refunds will be available through Ticketmaster.

Duncan is providing a yet to be determined amount of complimentary tickets to Hillcrest, Kenwood and Simeon students for the first event. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster for $5.

“We tried to make it the lowest price possible, but the IHSA said we couldn’t do that because it would be circumventing the rules,” Duncan said. “The IHSA said it had to be $5 because that’s the price of a typical high school game. It’s not like we are trying to get another $5 out of people.”

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

15 seconds of mayhem on Gold Coast: FBI affidavit lifts curtain on FBG Duck murder case

The document lays out key evidence that led to last year’s indictment against five alleged O Block street gang members now accused in the brazen killing. It also points to so-called "diss tracks," which have fueled street violence.

By Jon Seidel and Frank Main

Horse racing titan Richard Duchossois dead at 100

Duchossois was born on Oct. 7, 1921 in the Beverly neighborhood and attended Morgan Park Military Academy. He went on to purchase Arlington International Racecourse.

By Manny Ramos

No bail for man charged in shootout with police on Lower Wacker Drive

Edgardo Perez, 24, faces a count of attempted murder of a police officer in Wednesday night’s confrontation, which was captured on surveillance video. Perez was shot at least three times and appeared at a Friday court hearing in a wheelchair.

By David Struett and Jermaine Nolen

Top task for Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus: Give rookie QB Justin Fields what he needs

Fields is the biggest determinant in how the Bears fare over the next three seasons. The team needs to equip him for success.

By Jason Lieser

Blackhawks concerned after Jonathan Toews ruled out with another concussion

Toews was concussed during the third period Wednesday against the Red Wings, but played through the injury before feeling symptoms and reporting it Thursday.

By Ben Pope

When it comes to Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, the Bears could really use some luck

The franchise has made lots of bad decisions over the years. Now it needs help in the good-fortune department.

By Rick Morrissey