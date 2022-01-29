Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 29, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
Winnebago at Rockford Christian, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at Morgan Park Academy, 12:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Rochelle, 3:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Simeon at Morgan Park, TBA
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Richards (Chgo) at Dunbar, 4:00
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Thornwood, 2:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Yorkville at Oswego, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Evergreen Park, 1:00
Brooks at Perspectives-Lead, 1:30
Burlington Central at Hinsdale South, 6:00
Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 5:00
Christ the King at St. Patrick, 4:30
Dixon at Moline, 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Barrington, 6:00
East Moline at Auburn, 6:30
Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 6:00
Elmwood Park at St. Francis, 7:00
Englewood STEM at Niles North, 4:30
Foreman at Intrinsic-Belmont, 11:30
Forreston at Byron, 1:30
Geneva at Prairie Ridge, 3:30
Glenbard East at West Aurora, 6:00
Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove, 4:30
Harvest Christian at Woodstock, 1:00
Highland Park at Palatine, 4:30
Hinsdale Central at Bartlett, 2:30
Hoffman Estates at Niles West, 4:30
Holy Trinity at Fasman Yeshiva, 8:30
Homewood-Flossmoor at Hillcrest, 12:30
IC Catholic at Walther Christian, 4:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Muchin, 12:30
Lake Zurich at Wheeling, 5:30
LaLumiere-White (IN) at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 5:0
LaSalle-Peru at St. Bede, 5:30
Libertyville at Hersey, 6:00
Lisle at Latin, 1:00
Maine West at Lakes, 2:30
Marshall at Maine South, 4:00
Mather at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Mundelein at St. Viator, 3:30
Naperville North at Aurora Christian, 7:30
North Boone at Mendota, 2:30
Ogden at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Oregon at Belvidere North, 7:00
Peotone at Westmont, 3:00
Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Plano at Coal City, 3:30
Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley, 6:30
Richmond-Burton at Antioch, 1:00
Rock Falls at Princeton, 6:30
Sandburg at St. Francis de Sales, 5:30
Shepard at Grace Christian, 2:30
St. Charles North at Glenbard West, 5:30
St. Ignatius at Nazareth, 2:30
Streamwood at Schaumburg, 4:30
Streator at Washington (IL), 4:15
Tri-Point at Midland, 4:30
Vernon Hills at Grant, 2:30
Warren at Round Lake, 4:00
Wheaton North at Plainfield North, 6:00
BEECHER
St. Anne vs. Wilmington, 11:00
Beecher vs. Carver, 12:30
Clifton Central vs. Somonauk, 2:00
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 3:30
Iroquois West vs. Johnsburg, 5:00
Prairie Central vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:30
FULTON
West Carroll vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 9:00a
Riverdale vs. Aquin, 10:30
Alleman vs. Orion, 12:00
Bureau Valley vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30
East Dubuque vs. Monticello (IA), 3:00
Normal vs. Romeoville, 4:30
Newman vs. Easton Valley (IA), 6:00
Fulton vs. Comanche (IA), 7:30
HERSCHER
Marmion vs. Momence, 12:00
Woodland vs. Grant Park, 1:30
Leo vs. Pontiac, 3:30
Centennial vs. Kaneland, 5:00
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Herscher, 6:30
McNamara vs. Manteno, 8:00
LINCOLN-WAY WEST
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Richards, 1:30
Lemont vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:00
Lincoln-Way West vs. Minooka, 4:45
Oak Forest vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:15
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
DePue vs. Hiawatha, 1:00
Indian Creek vs. LaMoille, 2:30
IMSA vs. Leland, 4:00
LOYOLA
New Trier vs. Rolling Meadows, 1:00
Evanston vs. Lake Forest, 2:30
Loyola vs. Glenbrook South, 4:00
ORR
Bloomington Cent. Cath. vs. Phillips, 9:00
St. Laurence vs. Kankakee, 10:30
University High vs. Madison, 12:00
Larkin vs. Thornton, 1:30
Orr vs. Confluence (MO), 3:00
North Lawndale vs. Proviso East, 4:30
Curie vs. Ritter (MO), 6:00
Yorkville Christian vs. Kenwood, 7:30
SANTA ANA (CA) - MATER DEI
Young vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 6:30
VASHON (MO)
Fenwick vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:30
St. Rita vs. Vashon (MO), 7:00