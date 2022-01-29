 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Andrew’s Michael Morawski (25) shoots and hits a three against Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, January 29, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Winnebago at Rockford Christian, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at Morgan Park Academy, 12:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Rochelle, 3:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Simeon at Morgan Park, TBA

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Richards (Chgo) at Dunbar, 4:00

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Thornwood, 2:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Yorkville at Oswego, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Evergreen Park, 1:00

Brooks at Perspectives-Lead, 1:30

Burlington Central at Hinsdale South, 6:00

Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 5:00

Christ the King at St. Patrick, 4:30

Dixon at Moline, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Barrington, 6:00

East Moline at Auburn, 6:30

Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 6:00

Elmwood Park at St. Francis, 7:00

Englewood STEM at Niles North, 4:30

Foreman at Intrinsic-Belmont, 11:30

Forreston at Byron, 1:30

Geneva at Prairie Ridge, 3:30

Glenbard East at West Aurora, 6:00

Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove, 4:30

Harvest Christian at Woodstock, 1:00

Highland Park at Palatine, 4:30

Hinsdale Central at Bartlett, 2:30

Hoffman Estates at Niles West, 4:30

Holy Trinity at Fasman Yeshiva, 8:30

Homewood-Flossmoor at Hillcrest, 12:30

IC Catholic at Walther Christian, 4:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Muchin, 12:30

Lake Zurich at Wheeling, 5:30

LaLumiere-White (IN) at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 5:0

LaSalle-Peru at St. Bede, 5:30

Libertyville at Hersey, 6:00

Lisle at Latin, 1:00

Maine West at Lakes, 2:30

Marshall at Maine South, 4:00

Mather at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Mundelein at St. Viator, 3:30

Naperville North at Aurora Christian, 7:30

North Boone at Mendota, 2:30

Ogden at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Oregon at Belvidere North, 7:00

Peotone at Westmont, 3:00

Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Plano at Coal City, 3:30

Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley, 6:30

Richmond-Burton at Antioch, 1:00

Rock Falls at Princeton, 6:30

Sandburg at St. Francis de Sales, 5:30

Shepard at Grace Christian, 2:30

St. Charles North at Glenbard West, 5:30

St. Ignatius at Nazareth, 2:30

Streamwood at Schaumburg, 4:30

Streator at Washington (IL), 4:15

Tri-Point at Midland, 4:30

Vernon Hills at Grant, 2:30

Warren at Round Lake, 4:00

Wheaton North at Plainfield North, 6:00

BEECHER

St. Anne vs. Wilmington, 11:00

Beecher vs. Carver, 12:30

Clifton Central vs. Somonauk, 2:00

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 3:30

Iroquois West vs. Johnsburg, 5:00

Prairie Central vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:30

FULTON

West Carroll vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 9:00a

Riverdale vs. Aquin, 10:30

Alleman vs. Orion, 12:00

Bureau Valley vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30

East Dubuque vs. Monticello (IA), 3:00

Normal vs. Romeoville, 4:30

Newman vs. Easton Valley (IA), 6:00

Fulton vs. Comanche (IA), 7:30

HERSCHER

Marmion vs. Momence, 12:00

Woodland vs. Grant Park, 1:30

Leo vs. Pontiac, 3:30

Centennial vs. Kaneland, 5:00

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Herscher, 6:30

McNamara vs. Manteno, 8:00

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Richards, 1:30

Lemont vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:00

Lincoln-Way West vs. Minooka, 4:45

Oak Forest vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:15

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

DePue vs. Hiawatha, 1:00

Indian Creek vs. LaMoille, 2:30

IMSA vs. Leland, 4:00

LOYOLA

New Trier vs. Rolling Meadows, 1:00

Evanston vs. Lake Forest, 2:30

Loyola vs. Glenbrook South, 4:00

ORR

Bloomington Cent. Cath. vs. Phillips, 9:00

St. Laurence vs. Kankakee, 10:30

University High vs. Madison, 12:00

Larkin vs. Thornton, 1:30

Orr vs. Confluence (MO), 3:00

North Lawndale vs. Proviso East, 4:30

Curie vs. Ritter (MO), 6:00

Yorkville Christian vs. Kenwood, 7:30

SANTA ANA (CA) - MATER DEI

Young vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 6:30

VASHON (MO)

Fenwick vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:30

St. Rita vs. Vashon (MO), 7:00

