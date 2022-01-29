 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tom Brady, winner of 7 Super Bowls, retiring at age 44

Brady won six championships with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire at age 44.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire at age 44.
Matt Patterson/AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company’s Twitter account said Saturday.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account wrote; “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Remember when Bears, Rams were peers? Then they took vastly different paths

They were two of the NFL’s best teams in 2018 with a combined record of 25-7. Since then, the Bears have plunged. Meanwhile, the Rams are in the NFC title game Sunday.

By Jason Lieser

Priorities have changed for Bulls guard Zach LaVine this season

LaVine will certainly get his All-Star phone call on Feb. 3, when the reserves are named, but that will all be meaningless for the veteran if this roster doesn’t take advantage of the opportunity to do something special and make a push to be a contender.

By Joe Cowley

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify, Joe Rogan

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Joni Mitchell said. "I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

By Associated Press

Recent WNBA coaching hires set a standard for league’s future

Including the Dream’s hire of Tanisha Wright in October, eight of the WNBA’s 12 head-coaching positions are filled by women. Six are former players in the league.

By Annie Costabile

Shawon Dunston’s daughter making father proud

Jasmine was named the White Sox’ director of minor-league operations, replacing trailblazer Grace Guerrero Zwit.

By Daryl Van Schouwen