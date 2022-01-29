 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Siblings, 12 and 14, missing from Gage Park

Luis Cruz, 12, and his sister Valentina Cruz, 14, were last seen Friday leaving their home in the 5200 Block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are searching for two siblings reported missing Jan. 28, 2022, from Gage Park.
Police are searching for two siblings reported missing Jan. 28, 2022, from Gage Park.
Chicago police

Police are searching for two siblings reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Luis Cruz, 12, and his sister Valentina Cruz, 14, were last seen Friday leaving their home in the 5200 Block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.

Luis was wearing a green jacket and black shorts, police said. He is 4-foot-11 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Valentina was wearing a pink and white jacket and black leggings, according to police. She is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Next Up In News

The Latest

With some creative thinking, the Mars candy factory closing could have a sweet aftertaste

It’s intriguing to think about what might happen to the Far West Side complex after production stops.

By CST Editorial Board

Sending former state Rep. Luis Arroyo to prison for corruption like ‘draining Lake Michigan with a spoon,’ say lawyers arguing for probation

Sending Arroyo to prison wouldn’t have any effect on other politicians’ behavior, his lawyers argued in a sentencing memo filed Saturday.

By Katie Anthony

Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers leads Thornton to dominant win against Larkin

Ty Rodgers is a true point-forward. The high school game has slowed to a crawl for him. He’s a step ahead of everyone with his court vision and his defense.

By Michael O'Brien

Off social media, Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach finally feels free to find his ‘perfect fit’ in the NHL

A defiant Dach said Saturday he’s embracing his current role as a defensive forward and ignoring external pressures to become more than that.

By Ben Pope

Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, the Associated Press reports.

By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press

2 teen boys shot during drug transaction in Little Village

The teen boys were inside a vehicle making a drug transaction about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when two suspects pulled out guns and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire