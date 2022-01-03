Ice fishing: Updating ice-fishing regulations for the public sites around the Chicago area

There’s only a few updates on regulations for ice fishing at public sites around the Chicago area.

I suspect there will be ice fishing this week at some or nearly all sites by the weekend, so here goes.

NEARBY PUBLIC SITE ICE FISHING REGULATIONS

Ice fish at your own risk. Hours are generally sunrise to sunset, unless noted otherwise. Ice fishing is not permitted at the Chicago lagoons, FPD of Will County, Kankakee River Valley FPD and Kendall County FPD.

FP COOK COUNTY: Ice-fishing lakes are Arrowhead, Axehead, Beck, Belleau, Big Bend, Bode south, Bullfrog, Busse main and south, Flatfoot, Green, Horsetail, Ida, Maple, Papoose, Powderhorn, Saganashkee Slough, Sag Quarry, Tampier, Turtlehead and Wampum.

FPD DuPAGE COUNTY: Permitted most sites. No ice fishing at Spring Creek Reservoir. Late-night fishing allowed at Deep Quarry, must be out of preserve by 11 p.m.

FPD KANE COUNTY: Permitted only at Lake Patterson (Hampshire South FP), Oakhurst FP, two ponds within Paul Wolff Campground, and Grunwald Farms FP.

LAKE COUNTY FP: When conditions allow, ice fishing permitted 6:30 a.m. to sunset at Hasting, Banana, Independence Grove south bay (catch-and-release), Carina; 6:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset at Sterling.

MAZONIA SFWA: Both units open to either open water or ice fishing.

McHENRY CCD: Ice fishing at The Hollows (West Lake only).

SILVER SPRINGS SFWA: Enter through the east entrance, 7 a.m.-sunset.

WILLIAM W. POWERS SRA: When conditions permit.