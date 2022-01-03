 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Ice fishing: Updating ice-fishing regulations for the public sites around the Chicago area

It’s time to update regulations on ice fishing at public sites around the Chicago area; there’s just a few updates.

By Dale Bowman
An angler comes off the ice in late February at Channel Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman
An angler comes off the ice in late February at Channel Lake.
Dale Bowman

There’s only a few updates on regulations for ice fishing at public sites around the Chicago area.

I suspect there will be ice fishing this week at some or nearly all sites by the weekend, so here goes.

NEARBY PUBLIC SITE ICE FISHING REGULATIONS

Ice fish at your own risk. Hours are generally sunrise to sunset, unless noted otherwise. Ice fishing is not permitted at the Chicago lagoons, FPD of Will County, Kankakee River Valley FPD and Kendall County FPD.

As always, if you have adds or tweaks to suggest, contact me by email at BowmanOutside@gmail.com or on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

FP COOK COUNTY: Ice-fishing lakes are Arrowhead, Axehead, Beck, Belleau, Big Bend, Bode south, Bullfrog, Busse main and south, Flatfoot, Green, Horsetail, Ida, Maple, Papoose, Powderhorn, Saganashkee Slough, Sag Quarry, Tampier, Turtlehead and Wampum.

FPD DuPAGE COUNTY: Permitted most sites. No ice fishing at Spring Creek Reservoir. Late-night fishing allowed at Deep Quarry, must be out of preserve by 11 p.m.

FPD KANE COUNTY: Permitted only at Lake Patterson (Hampshire South FP), Oakhurst FP, two ponds within Paul Wolff Campground, and Grunwald Farms FP.

LAKE COUNTY FP: When conditions allow, ice fishing permitted 6:30 a.m. to sunset at Hasting, Banana, Independence Grove south bay (catch-and-release), Carina; 6:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset at Sterling.

MAZONIA SFWA: Both units open to either open water or ice fishing.

McHENRY CCD: Ice fishing at The Hollows (West Lake only).

SILVER SPRINGS SFWA: Enter through the east entrance, 7 a.m.-sunset.

WILLIAM W. POWERS SRA: When conditions permit.

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

Homicides and opioid overdose deaths rose in Cook County last year, COVID-19 deaths decreased but still totaled nearly 4,500

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said it reviewed 12,618 cases last year, second only to the 16,047 cases it handled in 2020, the highest in the office’s history.

By Sun-Times Wire

Mayor insists schools are safe; CTU plans to vote on unauthorized remote learning

The CTU continues to be worried about the safety of students and staff, particularly with the a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

By Stefano Esposito and Fran Spielman

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for for 12-to 15-year-olds

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.

By Associated Press

12-year-old boy fatally shot on bed in Englewood home. ‘He was a good little helpful boy,’ family says.

Marcell Wilson was sitting with other people on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By David Struett

Young Stephen Colbert, in rare video, performs improv in 1985

WATCH: The future star, in what may have been his first TV appearance, shows off his accent prowess and his defective boot on a cable access show.

By Darel Jevens

Reckless homicide charges filed in crash that killed woman, injured baby and man

The accident happened Sept. 28 in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when a Chrysler 300 ran a light and struck a car.

By Sun-Times Wire