Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 30, 2022

Four new teams join, including Yorkville Christian. The Mustangs upset Kenwood on Saturday.

By Michael O'Brien
Glenbard West’s Andrew Moody, U of I jersey, holds up three fingers after Bobby Durkin hits a three as the Hilltoppers play St. Charles North.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the elite Public League teams. Glenbard West beat Young and Glenbrook South beat Simeon last week. Saturday it was Kenwood’s turn to lose to a suburban team.

Yorkville Christian beat the Broncos 75-68 at Orr’s Breast Cancer Shootout on Saturday. Duke recruit Jaden Schutt scored 30 and senior KJ Vasser had 24 points.

The Mustangs are just 13-12 this season but they’ve played a rugged schedule and are capable of beating any team in the state when Schutt and Vasser are hot.

Yorkville Christian has played nearly a dozen ranked teams this season and still has an upcoming game against St. Ignatius. They are the heavy favorites to win the Class 1A state title next month.

Kenwood’s focus now will be the city tournament, which starts on Wednesday. The Broncos are one of the most talented teams in the state, but this loss was a good reminder that Mike Irvin’s team is very young overall and still needs to find a player capable of rebounding consistently.

Super 25 changes

Lemont, St. Ignatius, Bloom, and Kankakee dropped out of the rankings this week after picking up losses.

The Wolfpack have hit their second low point of the season. They lost games to Benet, Providence, and Nazareth last week.

Thornton, which dominated Larkin on Saturday, is back in the Super 25. The Wildcats have won eight of their nine games since Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers returned from his hamstring injury.

Yorkville Christian returns after beating Kenwood. Clark, which has won seven consecutive games, is also back. St. Rita’s talented young team continues to improve. The Mustangs beat Mount Carmel by 21 points this week and played very well in a loss to Link Academy, Mo., one of the best teams in the country, on Jan. 22

IHSA Covid policy on playoffs

The Illinois High School Association has announced its procedure for COVID-19 withdrawals in the state basketball tournament

If a team is unable to play its playoff game the school can decide to play with its junior varsity team. Or it can withdraw from the tournament and the team they defeated will advance in their place. The school must notify the IHSA no later than six before the start time of the game.

Super 25 rankings for Jan. 30

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (24-0) 1

Two big wins this weekend

2. Simeon (20-2) 3

Favorites in city tournament

3. Glenbrook South (22-2) 2

Hosts Glenbrook North Tuesday

4. New Trier (22-2) 7

Season split with Glenbrook South

5. Hillcrest (22-2) 6

Impressive win vs. WW South

6. Kenwood (18-6) 4

Wake up call vs. Yorkville Christian

7. Curie (20-4) 5

Lost to Simeon

8. Young (15-8) 8

Lost to Bishop Gorman

9. Wheaton Warrenville South (23-2) 9

Lost to Hillcrest

10. Rolling Meadows (22-3) 12

Hosts Prospect Friday

11. Hyde Park (17-6) 11

Solid season in Red-South/Central

12. Brother Rice (20-2) 13

Beat Fenwick

13. Oswego East (24-1) 15

At Minooka Tuesday

14. Leo (15-3) 17

Beat Mount Carmel

15. Lyons (18-4) 16

Gave Glenbard West a game

16. Thornton (15-5) NR

Rapidly improving

17. Larkin (22-3) 14

Didn’t have it vs. Thornton

18. Bolingbrook (19-6) 18

Beat Lockport

19. Yorkville Christian (13-12) NR

Very dangerous

20. Homewood-Flossmoor (15-6) 20

Lost to Hillcrest

21. Benet (19-5) 21

Handled Marist

22. Burlington Central (22-3) 22

Three-win week

23. St. Rita (16-7) NR

On the upswing

24. Clark (16-3) NR

Quietly winning

25. Mount Carmel (20-3) 10

Hosts DePaul Prep Tuesday

