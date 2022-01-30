North Side synagogues and businesses targeted with swastikas, smashed windows

Several synagogues and Jewish businesses were targeted with spray-painted swastikas and broken windows in West Rogers Park this weekend, days after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Two businesses in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue reported their front windows broken on Saturday, according to police. In both instances, police said no entry had been made and nothing taken.

On the same day, someone shattered a glass door and cracked another at a synagogue several blocks away, in the 2800 block of West North Shore, police said.

At a synagogue in the 3600 block of West Devon Avenue, a witness reported someone had kicked out a side window Saturday morning, police said.

On Sunday, someone painted graffiti on a synagogue in the 2900 block of West Devon, and on a cargo container in the 3000 block of West Devon, near Hanna Sacks High School.

Police did not describe the graffiti but the Concerned Citizens League, which tracks antisemitic attacks in the Chicago area, said they were yellow swastikas.

Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the graffiti and for “verbally assaulting” someone nearby, but police would not say if the broken windows were related.

Ald. Debra L. Silverstein, whose 50th Ward covers the area where the acts occurred, said police were still investigating “if they were carried out by the same person or group of people. No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes.

“These incidents are particularly upsetting as they come mere days after Holocaust Remembrance Day and in light of a worrying increase in antisemitism across the nation,” she said in a statement.