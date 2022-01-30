 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

North Side synagogues and businesses targeted with swastikas, smashed windows

Ald. Debra L. Silverstein, whose 50th Ward covers the area where the acts occurred, said “these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes.”

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
One person was brought in for questioning after a synagogue was vandalized Jan. 30, 2022, in West Rogers Park.
One person was brought in for questioning after a synagogue was vandalized Jan. 30, 2022, in West Rogers Park.
File photo

Several synagogues and Jewish businesses were targeted with spray-painted swastikas and broken windows in West Rogers Park this weekend, days after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Two businesses in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue reported their front windows broken on Saturday, according to police. In both instances, police said no entry had been made and nothing taken.

On the same day, someone shattered a glass door and cracked another at a synagogue several blocks away, in the 2800 block of West North Shore, police said.

At a synagogue in the 3600 block of West Devon Avenue, a witness reported someone had kicked out a side window Saturday morning, police said.

On Sunday, someone painted graffiti on a synagogue in the 2900 block of West Devon, and on a cargo container in the 3000 block of West Devon, near Hanna Sacks High School.

Police did not describe the graffiti but the Concerned Citizens League, which tracks antisemitic attacks in the Chicago area, said they were yellow swastikas.

Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the graffiti and for “verbally assaulting” someone nearby, but police would not say if the broken windows were related.

Ald. Debra L. Silverstein, whose 50th Ward covers the area where the acts occurred, said police were still investigating “if they were carried out by the same person or group of people. No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes.

“These incidents are particularly upsetting as they come mere days after Holocaust Remembrance Day and in light of a worrying increase in antisemitism across the nation,” she said in a statement.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Black Keys, Luke Bryan, Marco Antonio Solís among artists bringing tours to Chicago in spring, summer

The pandemic took its toll on dozens of tours in 2020 and 2021, but artists are once again taking to the road.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

A crappie celebration: Fish of the Week goes for catches on the ice and from open water

Bob McClanahan’s crappie from the Chicago River and Nick Nielsen’s from the Chain O’Lakes share Fish of the Week honors.

By Dale Bowman

South Carolina, Stanford remain at top of AP women’s Top 25

Michigan moved up one spot to No. 6, the team’s highest ranking ever.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press

Taye Diggs writes children’s book about racial injustice

Other books by Diggs and illustrator Shane W. Evans have explored Blackness, growing up biracial, handling friendship and dealing with separated parents.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer

Legendary drummer Sam Lay dead at 86

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, he also played with blues legends Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf as well as with Bob Dylan.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Bulls guard Coby White continues to show versatility

After a five-game shooting slump from three-point range, White has now responded with solid back-to-back showings from long distance. But the Bulls need him to continue expanding his game.

By Joe Cowley