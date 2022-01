A person was taken in for questioning after a synagogue was vandalized Sunday afternoon in West Rogers Park.

About 4:40 p.m., a male spray-painted a synagogue in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue and a cargo container about a block away, Chicago police said.

The male then “verbally assaulted,” another male before fleeing southbound on Sacramento Avenue, police said.

One person was brought in for questioning, police said.