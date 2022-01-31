 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Auburn, Gonzaga remain at top of AP men’s college basketball poll

Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.

By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
Kentucky is in the AP Top 5 for the first time in two years.
Kentucky is in the AP Top 5 for the first time in two years.
Charlie Riedel/AP

Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week, while Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the program’s first stay at the top and stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November.

UCLA climbed to No. 3, followed by Purdue — which claimed its first No. 1 ranking earlier this season — and Kentucky. John Calipari’s Wildcats (17-4) had the week’s biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.

This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March.

Houston and Arizona were next, followed by reigning national champion Baylor — which spent five weeks at No. 1 but has split its last six games after Saturday’s loss at Alabama. The Bears’ four-spot slide marked the first time the Big 12 hasn’t had at least one team in the top five since the final poll of the 2018-19 season.

Duke and Kansas rounded out the top 10, with the Jayhawks falling five spots after the Kentucky loss.

No. 25 LSU took the week’s biggest tumble, falling six spots after losing at TCU. Texas re-joined the poll at No. 23 as the lone new addition following a one-week absence in a season that saw the Longhorns open at No. 5.

Davidson fell out of the poll from No. 25 after earning the program’s first AP Top 25 ranking since March 2015.

The Top 25

1. Auburn 20-1

2. Gonzaga 17-2

3. UCLA 16-2

4. Purdue 18-3

5. Kentucky 17-4

6. Houston 18-2

7. Arizona 17-2

8. Baylor 18-3

9. Duke 17-3

10. Kansas 17-3

11. Wisconsin 17-3

12. Villanova 16-5

13. Michigan St. 16-4

14. Texas Tech 16-5

15. Providence 18-2

16. Ohio St. 13-5

17. UConn 15-4

18. Illinois 15-5

19. Southern Cal 18-3

20. Iowa St. 16-5

21. Xavier 15-5

22. Tennessee 14-6

23. Texas 16-5

24. Marquette 15-7

25. LSU 16-5

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

South Carolina, Stanford remain at top of AP women’s Top 25

Michigan moved up one spot to No. 6, the team’s highest ranking ever.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press

Taye Diggs writes children’s book about racial injustice

Other books by Diggs and illustrator Shane W. Evans have explored Blackness, growing up biracial, handling friendship and dealing with separated parents.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer

Legendary drummer Sam Lay dead at 86

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, he also played with blues legends Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf as well as with Bob Dylan.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Bulls guard Coby White continues showing versatility and bounce back

After a five-game shooting slump from three-point range, White has now responded with back-to-back solid showings from long distance. But the Bulls need him to continue expanding his game, especially if they want to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference. The other question with White? What happens come the trade deadline?

By Joe Cowley

Man who broke into Walgreens stores during 2020 looting gets 6 months community confinement

William Lorenz asked U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman for a break so he could deal with his drug addiction and care for his teenage son and elderly mother. Prosecutors also said Lorenz cooperated in their investigation, helping them find his partner in the looting spree.

By Jon Seidel

Ryan Poles: Matt Eberflus’ defensive style got my attention

Even before he met Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles had a sense of who he’d be. That’s what’s unique about the NFL, he said: what you see in a team on tape often reflects the personality of the coordinator.

By Patrick Finley