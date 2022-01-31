Black Keys, Luke Bryan, Marco Antonio Solís among artists bringing tours to Chicago in spring, summer

Music is heading back to Chicago in a big way.

The Black Keys, Marco Antonio Solis, Josh Groban, Luke Bryan and Chris Botti on Monday announced they’re each bringing their world tours to Chicago in 2022.

Marco Antonio Solis, the five-time Grammy-winning Mexican balladeer (and founder of Los Bukis), whose hits include “Tu Carcel,” “Se Va Muriendo Mi Alma,” “Morenita” and “O Me Voy O Te Vas,” makes a tour stop at the Allstate Arena on May 7, part of his Que Gana De Verte World Tour. The tour kicks off April 1 in Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Josh Groban arrives in Chicago as part of his 2022 Harmoy Summer tour on June 25 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. The tour is in support of his latest album, the 2020 release “Harmony.” Special guests will include the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band, violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward. The 25-city trek kicks off June 17 in Detroit.

A ticket pre-sale for Citi cardmembers kicks off at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan brings his Raised Up Right Tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 10. The tour kicks off June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia. The tour (which gets its title from his new single “Up”) is in support of his latest album “Born Here Live Here Die Here.” Special guests include Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com. A special pre-sale for Bryan Fan Club members begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 3. at lukebryan.com.

Bryan is a three-time Entertainer of the Year winner from the Academy of Country Music Awards. He’s also a co-host of the hit Fox series “American Idol,” which returns for its 20th season on Feb. 27.

The Black Keys — drummer Patrick Carney and vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach — are back on the road for the first time since 2019, and will arrive at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 17 as part of their 2022 Dropout Boogie Tour. The 32-date tour kicks off July 9 in Las Vegas. Band Of Horses is the special guest on all tour dates; Ceramic Animal will also be on the bill for the Tinley Park show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb 4 at theblackkeys.com. A special pre-sale for Lonely Boys & Girls Club fan club members begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 via www.citientertainment.com.

Grammy Award-winning trumpeter-composer Chris Botti performs in concert on June 10 at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ticketmaster.com. In addition to his myriad gold- and platinum-selling pop and jazz solo albums, Botti has collaborated with some music legends including Frank Sinatra, Sting, Tony Bennett and Andrea Bocelli.