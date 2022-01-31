 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Statues outside Wrigley Field removed for refurbishing — will eventually form new “Statue Row” of Cubs greats outside ballpark

The Ron Santo and Billy Williams statues were removed from outside the ballpark Monday.

By Mitch Dudek
Barricades surround two exposed concrete areas where a statues to Left Fielder Billy Williams, and Third Baseman Ron Santo use to stand, near the Right Field Gate at Wrigley Field, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Statues of Ron Santo and Billy Williams were removed from their homes outside Wrigley Field on Monday to make room for a sports betting site at the corner of Addison and Sheffield.

Construction of the betting site will begin this winter and is slated for completion in 2023, Cubs spokesman Julian Green said.

The statues of Williams and Santo will be refurbished before heading to their new home outside the ballpark in an area known as Gallagher Way.

The new site of the statues will be known as “Statue Row” and feature likenesses of former Cubs greats, Green said.

The relocated and refurbished statues will be on display this spring, Green said.

The occasion will be marked by the unveiling of a new statue depicting Hall of Fame hurler Fergie Jenkins.

The Ernie Banks statue that’s currently beneath Wrigley’s iconic marquee will eventually be moved to Statue Row, too, Green said.

The statue of Harry Caray at Sheffield and Waveland will remain where it is.

“Harry is looking good out there,” Green said.

