Goodman Theatre postpones ‘The Outsiders,’ adds two new shows to season

The Goodman Theatre on Wednesday announced several schedule changes to its 2021-2022 season.

The world premiere and pre-Broadway run of the musical adaptation of “The Outsiders,” based on the S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola movie, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. In its place will be the Chicago premiere of composer/lyricist Britta Johnson’s new musical “Life After” (June 11-July 17) directed by Annie Tippe.

In addition, artistic director Robert Falls, in his final season at the helm of the Goodman, will direct the world premiere of Rebecca Gilman’s “Swing State,” (April 1-May 1), his sixth time directing one of her works.

The rest of the season’s lineup of plays (with one more to be announced at a later date), is scheduled to continue as originally planned: “Gem of the Ocean” by August Wilson, directed by Chuck Smith (Jan. 22 – Feb. 27); “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” adapted and directed by Mary Zimmerman (Feb.11 – March 20); and “Good Night, Oscar” by Doug Wright, directed by Lisa Peterson (March 12 – April 17).

Membership tickets are currently available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Homecoming. Individual tickets for will go on sale at a future date.