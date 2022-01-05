 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Goodman Theatre postpones ‘The Outsiders,’ adds two new shows to season

The Chicago premiere of composer/lyricist Britta Johnson’s new musical “Life After” and Rebecca Gilman’s “Swing State” have been added to the schedule.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
The Goodman Theatre.
The Goodman Theatre.
Jeff Goldberg

The Goodman Theatre on Wednesday announced several schedule changes to its 2021-2022 season.

The world premiere and pre-Broadway run of the musical adaptation of “The Outsiders,” based on the S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola movie, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. In its place will be the Chicago premiere of composer/lyricist Britta Johnson’s new musical “Life After” (June 11-July 17) directed by Annie Tippe.

In addition, artistic director Robert Falls, in his final season at the helm of the Goodman, will direct the world premiere of Rebecca Gilman’s “Swing State,” (April 1-May 1), his sixth time directing one of her works.

The rest of the season’s lineup of plays (with one more to be announced at a later date), is scheduled to continue as originally planned: “Gem of the Ocean” by August Wilson, directed by Chuck Smith (Jan. 22 – Feb. 27); “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” adapted and directed by Mary Zimmerman (Feb.11 – March 20); and “Good Night, Oscar” by Doug Wright, directed by Lisa Peterson (March 12 – April 17).

Membership tickets are currently available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Homecoming. Individual tickets for will go on sale at a future date.

Next Up In Theater

The Latest

Hub Arkush admits ‘big mistake’ for revealing he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers as MVP

Arkush, a longtime Bears and NFL expert for The Score, has received blowback for his comments, and he addressed the situation on the "Bernstein & Rahimi" show.

By Jeff Agrest

Black man behind ‘separate but equal’ ruling is pardoned

The state Board of Pardons in November recommended the pardon for Homer Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, solidifying whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.

By Associated Press

NFL threatens fines, loss of draft picks for teams that violate combine interview rules

In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is "disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional" during an interview.

By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press

DCFS worker stabbed to death while visiting home in town south of Springfield, suspect charged with murder

Deidre Silas, 36, was attacked Tuesday afternoon as she was checking on six children, ages 1 to 7 , in a home in Thayer, about 20 miles south of Springfield, according to the Sangamon County sheriff’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire

For second time this season, Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has not been fired

Nagy rebutted a report by CBS’ Boomer Esiason that he has already been informed this will be his final game as Bears coach.

By Jason Lieser

Lyric Opera postpones production of ‘Proving Up’

The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic surge.

By Miriam Di Nunzio