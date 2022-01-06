Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A secret or something going on behind the scenes might surprise you or catch you off guard. Be aware of this. However, please note: It might be important to be cool and act like you’re not surprised so that the secret stays secret. (Don’t let the cat out of the proverbial bag.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you will be surprised or caught off guard by a friend. Or perhaps, it’s a member of a group or a group itself? Either way, something unexpected will occur. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is a real character.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might get a surprise from a boss, parent, teacher or the police. Oh yes, be ready. (You don’t want to be busted.) Something might make you feel rebellious against authority. Make sure you act in your own best interests. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans will change. Therefore, be smart and double check details, schedules and itineraries because something might change in the last moment. For some of you, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Stay on your toes to avoid later regrets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Double check details regarding banking, bill payments, issues related to insurance and anything to do with inheritances and estates because something unexpected could affect these areas for you. If you’re asleep at the switch, it could cost you money. (To say nothing of the egg on your face.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might attract someone to you today who is new and exciting! Or possibly an old friend will come back in your life in an unexpected way? Even a partner could surprise you because everything is a bit of a crapshoot. Fortunately, this surprise might be interesting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your work routine will change today because of something unexpected. You might have problems to do with technology and computers. Delays and cancellations along with late paperwork could create a snafu. Incidentally, something unexpected might happen to your pet. Be alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might come your way. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Alternatively, social plans might be canceled or changed. And so it goes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Possibly, a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. A family member might have news. Definitely — get dressed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, this is an exciting day because you will enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. You might impulsively take a short trip. You will also be full of clever, original, new ideas!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep an eye on your money and assets today because you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be wise and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, write down your clever, money-making ideas because they might be worthwhile when you later reconsider them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus, which gives you a feeling of pleasant recklessness. You want some excitement and stimulation! This is why you might poke someone to wake them up out of their lethargic routine. Be kind.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV chef and author Nigella Lawson (1960) shares your birthday. You’re a hard-working person who likes to be organized. You make lists and you plan ahead. You are practical, cooperative and generally choose to be low-key. This year you will build or construct something either physically or a framework within your own life. It will be a practical and fruitful year.