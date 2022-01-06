 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Notre Dame holds on to beat North Carolina 78-73

Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 20 points for the Fighting Irish.

By Associated Press
Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) grabs a rebound next to North Carolina’s Armando Bacot during the first half of Wednesday’s game.
Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) grabs a rebound next to North Carolina’s Armando Bacot during the first half of Wednesday’s game.
Robert Franklin/AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 20 points, including consecutive 3-pointers to give the lead back to Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish held on for a 78-73 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to take the lead on an Armando Bacot bucket before Laszewski hit back-to-back 3s, the second coming with two minutes left, to give Notre Dame (8-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) back the lead for good.

RJ Davis made two 3-pointers to keep UNC (10-3, 2-1) close but the Irish, who had only four free-throw attempts previously, made 6 of 7 from the line to secure Notre Dame’s fourth straight win.

Laszewski made 6 of 7 from the arc and grabbed eight rebounds. Blake Wesley added 18 points, Dane Goodwin 17 and Cormac Ryan 11. Notre Dame shot 48%, made 13 of 31 3-point attempts and had just seven turnovers.

Bacot scored 21 points with a career-high 17 rebounds, Davis added 19 points and Caleb Love 15 for UNC, which shot 49%, going 8 of 22 from the arc.

Wesley scored seven of his 13 first-half points in a 12-2 run for a 10-point lead with nine minutes left. Bacot already had his 10th double-double of the season by halftime with 13 points and 11 rebounds. He scored seven points in a 16-10 run to end the half and cut Notre Dame’s lead to 39-35.

UNC was without 6-foot-11 starter Dawson Garcia, a double-figure scorer and second-leading rebounder for the Tar Heels. He suffered a concussion early in Sunday’s win over Boston College. Reserves Kerwin Walton and Justin McKoy were also out because of COVID protocols.

Notre Dame beat UNC for just the second time in the last 11 meetings.

This was Notre Dame’s first game since Dec. 28 after a New Year’s Day game with Duke was postponed because of COVID issues within the Blue Devils program.

UNC is host to Virginia on Saturday while the Fighting Irish are at Georgia Tech.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests

Despite the severe response by authorities, protesters took the streets again in the country’s largest city, Almaty, a day after breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office there.

By Associated Press

Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for insurrection

President Joe Biden’s criticism was blistering of the "defeated president" who he blamed for the attack that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

By Associated Press

Commentary: Novak Djokovic causes his own undoing before Australian Open

Djokovic’s abrupt exit from the Australian Open gives new meaning to the term "unforced error."

By Associated Press

3 charged with murder in Joliet Township mass shooting that left 2 dead

The men were arrested over the last two months and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22.

By David Struett

4 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A man was found shot to death in his car about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 95th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Friendship lasts 40 years, until politics pause it

Should reader send a birthday card to this woman who has avoided contact for more than a year?

By Abigail Van Buren