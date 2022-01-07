 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Temperature drops below zero in Chicago for first time in nearly a year

The official reading at O’Hare International Airport hit minus-1 at 8 a.m., the first time the temperature has been below zero since Feb. 14, when it got down to minus-5, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ice builds up along the shore of Lake Michigan on January 3, 2018 in Chicago.
Getty file photo

A wind chill advisory was issued for some areas of the Chicago area Friday morning as the temperature dropped below zero for the first time in almost a year.

Chicago typically logs about eight mornings each year with lows below zero.

A wind chill advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies were expected during the day but with bitter cold. The temperature was expected to reach 14 with wind gusts up to 15 mph.

