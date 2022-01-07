Barrington’s Will Grudzinski heats up in the third quarter to take down Palatine

Barrington’s basketball team is a group of local kids, but the pieces in the starting lineup fit together as well as a meticulously-recruited college team.

Daniel Hong is an actual point guard, which is a rarity in the area this season. Shooting guard Evan Jno-Baptiste handles the ball well and does all the little things a successful team needs. He’ll play baseball in college at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Nate Boldt, a 6-9 senior, recently committed to Illinois Wesleyan. He’s a rapidly improving mobile big man that is able to take some of the pressure off of Barrington’s star, 6-6 senior Will Grudzinski.

Grudzinski committed to Washington University last month and has been on a tear recently. He caught fire in the third quarter on Friday and led the Broncos to a 55-41 win against visiting Palatine.

“He’s a ton,” Barrington coach Bryan Tucker said. “That’s why colleges were all over him. He can play and he’s been through the battles with us. This is his third year on varsity and those are the kids that need to step up.”

Grudzinski finished with 27 points and six rebounds. He was 5-for-7 from three-point range.

“He’s a little more comfortable now understanding what is a good shot,” Tucker said. “He’s tagged all the time. Other teams are trying to stop him. He’s gotten more comfortable getting other guys open and distributing a bit and knowing that when he does that the pressure comes off him.”

Palatine (11-6, 3-1 Mid-Suburban League West) led by six at halftime. Grudzinski scored 13 in an 18-4 run in the second half where the Broncos (13-3, 2-1) took control of the game.

“I still want to be aggressive but I have to understand my role in the situation,” Grudzinski said. “It’s not like I have to go out and throw up a lot of shots. We can work off each other. It really helps having a lot of talent on the team.”

Boldt finished with seven points and five rebounds and Jno-Baptiste scored nine. Barrington held Palatine to just two points in the fourth quarter. The Broncos out-rebounded Palatine 16-4 in the second half.

“At halftime coach really emphasized our energy and intensity on defense,” Boldt said. “They got a lot of second-chance points and we had to switch that around in the second half.”

Junior Grant Dersnah led Palatine with 10 points and junior Tyler Swierczek added nine points.

“They got themselves a little bit of a rhythm and we just couldn’t do anything to stop it,” Palatine coach Eric Millstone said. “It was a good team getting some good looks and taking advantage of that and us just not playing together in the second half.”

Barrington lost to Hononegah during Thanksgiving week and lost to Fremd in December. Then the Broncos ripped off eight consecutive wins before losing a close game to Larkin in the semifinals of the Jacobs Holiday Tournament.

That’s a successful start to the season and the two future college players, Grudzinski and Boldt, are just beginning to realize their full potential.

“We have multiple options and guys that can control the pace and handle the ball under pressure,” Tucker said. “That’s definitely a luxury. We have some great kids.”