Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You make a fabulous impression on others, especially people in power — teachers, bosses, parents, the police (you know whereof I speak). Obviously, since others admire you, you can use this influence to your advantage. Make your pitch! Demand the advantage!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel for pleasure will totally please you because you yearn for some stimulation. Something different. Preferably exotic. Fascinating. (At least, something exciting on Netflix.) Today you will be attracted to someone who is different. You will also be attracted to learning new things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romantic couples will have a passionate day because — if you feel attracted to someone — today you are particularly affectionate. This means you will act. Meanwhile, you can also benefit from the wealth and resources of others, which is why this is a good day to ask for a loan or to borrow something. Try it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and mutually supportive, which is a lovely thing. You are happy to see someone and they’re happy to see you. (Kiss, kiss, hug, hug.) You make an excellent impression on members of the general public. Get out and socialize!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not want to work very hard. Instead, you want to luxuriate and be a bit self-indulgent. (Something that many of you have perfected.) A romance with a coworker might begin. Certainly, others will be helpful to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful, playful, fun-loving day! Accept all invitations to party! Enjoy the company of others, especially fun activities with children. Sports events will sizzle. You are also superbly creative today! Meanwhile, new romance is possible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the perfect day to entertain at home. Invite family or friends over in the day or the evening because everyone will be glad to share fun times with each other. You’ve been keen to redecorate and tweak your digs lately. Here’s your chance to show off!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a happy day for you because you appreciate your daily surroundings and you appreciate the people in your life. Others are affectionate with you and this makes you feel good. You enjoy their attention. Definitely schmooze with others because this is a great day to party!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

All things financial are favored today. You might attract money to you. If shopping, you will enjoy shopping for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Guard against being extravagant because it’s easy to be self-indulgent or go overboard today. “Moi?” Yes, you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a happy day for you because the sun is in your sign lined up with fair Venus. This is a lovely Astro influence that will attract other people to you because you exude charm, diplomacy in a compelling way. (In truth, even you, yourself knows that you’re fascinating and interesting to others.) And you’re right!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

While everyone around you is swirling in social occasions and checking out parties and fun activities, you might choose to take a backseat to everything. You’re happy to enjoy your own solitude, especially with good food and drink. Sometimes you just need to take a break.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful, popular day for you. In part, this is because people are eager to pay attention to you and you love this. In turn, you will pay attention to them. Share creative ideas. Be open about your affections because a friend could become a lover. (Oh yeah.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rachel Nichols (1980) shares your birthday. You’re disciplined, reserved and organized. Many of you choose to keep to yourself in a reserved way, but you are aware of your image. At times, you’re competitive. This year will involve service to others, especially family. Therefore, you have to take good care of yourself first. Enjoy personalizing your home this year.