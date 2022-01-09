Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:15 PM PST. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t get your belly in a rash today. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. I say this because you are energized with the moon in your sign dancing with your ruler Mars, which means you feel lots of emotion! Avoid doing anything you will regret later, especially arguments with old friends and groups.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ability to talk to bosses and people in authority is particularly strong today. You’ll be convincing in discussions about how to deal with shared property or shared responsibilities. Nevertheless, you will probably choose to work from behind the scenes. (Old bosses are back on the scene.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re eager to interact with others today, especially friends and groups. This could be because you have something to say or you want to lead the charge. Incidentally, a lively discussion might make you change your goals? Whatever the case, you’re involved!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents and the police. (Good to know in case you have to do some damage control.) You might have a feisty exchange with someone. Easy does it. You might have to deal money and property issues from the past.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have a strong desire to escape and seek adventure. You want to do something different to broaden your horizons and get more out of life. You might be involved with someone from another culture or a different country. (You have strong opinions about controversial matters!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Expect to be in a lively discussion about shared property or shared responsibilities or perhaps an inheritance. You feel you have something invested in this situation and you’re ready to speak up. Hopefully, others are ready to listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might meet someone who is confident and cocky. They might want your help or your cooperation. Actually, this is a good time to start a project where you have to work with others because people’s energy levels are high today. Go, go, go!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will accomplish a lot at work, or with any task that you undertake today because you’re gung-ho! In particular, you’re happy to do something that involves physical labor because you have energy to burn! You are also proactive about your health. (Always a good thing.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day for a workout in a gym or any kind of physical exercise because you’re pumped with energy! You will enjoy playful activities with kids. You will also enjoy channeling some of this energy into fun, social outings. Time to play!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family discussions will be energetic and lively because you have plans. In particular, you want to introduce home improvements or make things better. You might also want to make the peace within a family dispute. You will certainly do what you can.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’re keen to talk to others. You want to enlighten someone about something. Because you will put a lot of yourself into your words, you’ll be convincing. (“Where do I sign?”) BTW, don’t be down on yourself for misplacing or forgetting things. Mercury is about to go retrograde in your sign.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have strong ideas about money and shopping. Because of your heightened emotions and desires, you will stop at nothing to get what you want. This determination applies to shopping but also to negotiating finances or dealing with anything that you own.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Catherine (Kate), Duchess of Cambridge (1981) shares your birthday. You are practical, reliable, confident and very caring about your loved ones. You take an organized approach to life. You are observant and committed to your goals. This year you might renew or examine your religious and spiritual beliefs. Enjoy your time alone. This year gets more exciting as it goes along.