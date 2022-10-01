Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or big decisions after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid being righteous, which is a temptation. When it comes to politics, religion or your personal beliefs, you might want to challenge others, especially because you have the support of someone older or more experienced. But what is the point? A pyrrhic victory?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Disputes about some kind of financial arrangement, shared property, taxes, insurance matters or an inheritance might arise. Perhaps, you will appeal to the authority of someone older or in power. More likely, you will gain ground by joining the efforts of coworkers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel annoyed with a close friend or partner, especially about traditional beliefs or politics. Instead, focus on fun-loving, entertaining diversions. Why not? Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. Have fun!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home or to invite people to congregate where you live. You might show off new ways you have improved your home. Admittedly, disputes concerning pets, your health, or your job might sidetrack you. Don’t waste your energy. Go with what works.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Parents might find relations with their kids to be challenging. It happens. It certainly goes with the territory. Assistance from someone older might help. Meanwhile, interactions with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be upbeat. Enjoy a short trip.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day for financial matters plus business and commerce. In fact, you might resurrect old ideas or finish a project, which ultimately leads to increased earnings or a financial boon for you. Don’t waste time on domestic squabbles, especially with female relatives. You don’t need this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like harmony around you. (This is why you are a people pleaser.) Avoid arguments with daily contacts, which might easily arise. Instead, focus on relations with partners and close friends, which will be warm and supportive. Avoid disagreeable people because life is short (and fat.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Steer clear of financial disputes, because they might ruin your day instead. Instead, enjoy quiet times with yourself and a few others in a private way. Good news about your health, as well as fun times with pets, will be a source of pleasure. Be happy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the classic day for an irritable exchange with a friend or partner because you’re both annoyed or you disagree with each other. Try to set that aside so that you can focus on interactions with clubs or groups, or a friend who is creative and artistic. This will save your day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It might be tough dealing with someone today, especially because you feel you can’t speak up. (You’re doing a slow boil behind the scenes, which is frustrating.) Fortunately, relations with parents, bosses and family members are positive. Go with what works.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Difficulties with kids, social situations or sports events might arise today. Your best option is to sidestep these difficult situations, which will only lead to some grief. Instead, talk to relatives, daily contacts and siblings because these interactions will be upbeat and pleasant.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family squabbles and domestic challenges might take place today. Avoid these if you can. Ironically, this is an excellent day for business and commerce plus financial negotiations. If you play your cards right, money, gifts and goodies will come to you. Go where your bread is buttered! (This is a no-brainer.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

The 39th US President Jimmy Carter (1924) shares your birthday. You are dignified. Even though are charming and likable, you like to be in control. You are confident and proud of your efforts to work hard. This year you reap the benefits of all your hard work because others notice your talents. You might be in the spotlight!

