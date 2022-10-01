3-year-old boy among 6 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend, 7-year-old boy among 34 people wounded

A 3-year-old boy shot while riding in a car with his mother was among six people killed by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago, and a 7-year-old boy was among 34 other people wounded.



Mateo Zastro was shot while riding in a car with his mother in the West Lawn neighborhood. The boy was riding with his mother and three other children about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

A Chicago police officer shot and killed a man in the Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning, officials said. About 5:05 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s, was fatally shot by an officer in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters Sunday morning. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Casey Rodriguez, 30, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. Saturday inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of the shooting were not available.

About an hour and a half later, a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, police said. A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds later Saturday in the same block. He was found about 9:05 p.m. by responding officers and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday after an argument on the Near North Side. About 5:20 a.m., the man, 38, was found on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West Division Street where he had been shot multiple times by someone he was arguing with, police said. He was taken to Northwestern, where he died, police said.

A 7-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning as he and family members were on their way to church, police said. One of the relatives noticed someone inside their parked car in the 10800 block of South State Street, police said. As the relative confronted the person, the man brandished a weapon and opened fire, striking the boy in the leg. He was taken to Roseland Hospital then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, officials said.

Two teens were wounded by gunfire Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. A boy, 14, and a 19-year-old man were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street about 6:20 p.m. when someone pulled up next to them in a car and an occupant started shooting, police said.

Another 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. He was walking about noon in the 800 block of West 87th Place when someone approached him and fired a gun, police said. The boy was struck in the shoulder and leg.

Early Saturday on the South Side, a man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Kenwood neighborhood. About 12:45 a.m., the man, 29, was walking in the 1400 block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday on the Near West Side, according to police. The man, 46, was sitting inside his vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Western Avenue when someone in a dark sedan pulled up in front of his car and three gunmen exited. They opened fire on the 46-year-old after the man refused to surrender his vehicle, striking him in the groin and right thigh. The man was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital. The gunmen fled in the man’s vehicle and the dark sedan.

At least 28 other people were wounded by gunfire between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday across Chicago.

