Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or big decisions from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because for most of this day, the moon is in your sign, which will always heighten your emotions, especially if you’re feeling trigger-happy. This day begins with intense feelings. You feel that you are right, which might make you oppose bosses, parents and authority figures. Easy does it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a bit of a delicate day because, privately, you might have strong reactions to someone, or perhaps the media, about matters related to politics, religion or racial issues. You might disagree with something. Or possibly, this is something that triggers a personal response within you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful when talking to others. You might react to someone because it’s a personal, compulsive feeling that you have. In other words, if you take a moment to think about things, you might not even agree with yourself! Do not be quick to disagree with a friend or a group. Think things through first.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

No doubt, you are at odds with a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority (especially a female) about something. You might want to ask yourself if this is a deep emotional, knee-jerk reaction? Is it really something you want to do battle about?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Controversial issues might bring about a response from you today, especially if it’s something in the media or something to do with politics, religion or racial issues. When it comes down to it, this might be your own emotional power struggle? Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Don’t manipulate someone else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have strong opinions when it comes to financial matters related to inheritances, shared property, financial matters and insurance issues. You intend to stand your ground. You will fight anyone who opposes you. Make sure you have your facts right.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Even though you might feel at odds with someone close to you, keep in mind that the sun is in your sign now, and today, Mercury moves into your sign as well, which means you have all your diplomatic skills at your disposal. Use your skillful means.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today some people feel hot under the collar because issues are important to them. You might encounter this with a coworker who either wants to introduce improvements and reforms, or perhaps they’re resisting these improvements? Make sure you know what’s going on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents must be patient with kids today because emotions are running high. When the moon is in Aries, people are inclined to fight without thinking. Furthermore, because the moon is at odds with Pluto in the morning, there is tension in the air.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family disputes might take place this morning, especially with a female family relative. That’s not the ideal way to begin your day or even your week. Do what you can to maintain harmony at home. Keep the peace because family is important to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

There’s a strong chance that you will encounter power struggles with someone today about practically anything. Someone might play the victim or use guilt or some kind of subversive technique to get their way. Rise above this. Take the high road.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money squabbles might take place today, especially this morning. Or perhaps there is a dispute about the ownership of something? Think twice before you speak because it’s easy to give into a sudden urge or impulse that is just a knee-jerk reaction. Maintain your cool.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Stock car racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1948) shares your birthday. You have grace and elegance. You are intelligent, well organized and articulate in a pleasant way. You have a teasing, friendly quality that likes to provoke. This is a powerful year because you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Expect promotions, awards and leadership opportunities.

