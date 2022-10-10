15-year-old boy wounded in Chatham shooting

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in Chatham.
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone approached and began shooting about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck multiple times and drove to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
