Monday, October 10, 2022
15-year-old boy wounded in Chatham shooting

The teen was in 7800 block of South State Street when someone attacked him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police cars at night.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in Chatham.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone approached and began shooting about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and drove to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

