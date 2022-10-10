The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
3-year-old boy killed by family member reversing vehicle in Beach Park

The boy rode his bicycle behind the vehicle as it was backing up, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle backing up and driven by a family member Monday afternoon in suburban Beach Park.

About noon, officers went to a home in the 12700 block of West Beach Road for a 3-year-old who was struck by a vehicle, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member was moving cars from the driveway as the boy rode his bicycle behind a vehicle that was moving in reverse when it struck him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan initially in “extremely critical” condition, but he died from his injuries, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is on the scene and conducting an investigation.

Yellow police tape is seen near a vacant lot at the intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood.
Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago
If you have rampant retail theft, expect stores to close, and the stores that remain to significantly increase their prices in order to make up for these retail thefts.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Airplane landing in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
O’Hare, Midway airport websites shut down by pro-Russia hackers
But airport operations unaffected in intrusions that targeted New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles airports as well.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The Bears activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry on Monday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears activate WR N’Keal Harry
The move clears the way for the 2019 first-round pick to return for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith pressures Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Slow-starting Bears defense needs a wake-up call
The Bears have allowed just 26 points in the second half this season — fifth best in the NFL. But their slow starts — like in Sunday’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings — are neutralizing that success. It’s been a mystifying problem for the coaching staff. “We can do a better job,” Matt Eberflus said.
By Mark Potash
 
The Givins Castle, located at 10255 S. Seeley Ave. in the Beverly neighborhood, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Open House Chicago shifts focus to neighborhoods and ‘amazing community work’
Open House Chicago runs Oct. 15-16. The free, yearly event opens up more than 150 architecturally interesting buildings in over 20 Chicago neighborhoods and suburban Evanston and Oak Park.
By David Struett
 