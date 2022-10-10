3-year-old boy killed by family member reversing vehicle in Beach Park
The boy rode his bicycle behind the vehicle as it was backing up, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle backing up and driven by a family member Monday afternoon in suburban Beach Park.
About noon, officers went to a home in the 12700 block of West Beach Road for a 3-year-old who was struck by a vehicle, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The family member was moving cars from the driveway as the boy rode his bicycle behind a vehicle that was moving in reverse when it struck him, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan initially in “extremely critical” condition, but he died from his injuries, police said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is on the scene and conducting an investigation.
