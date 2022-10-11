Menu planner: For the perfect fall dish, enjoy caraway-crusted pork tenderloin

Caraway-crusted pork tenderloin with sauerkraut and apples

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 22 to 27 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 (12- to 16-ounce) pork tenderloins, trimmed

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon pepper, divided

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 Gala or Fuji apples, cored and cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 onion, finely chopped

1 pound sauerkraut, squeezed dry, rinsed and refrigerated

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill

Heat oven to 475 degrees. Pat tenderloins dry with paper towels and sprinkle with caraway seeds, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, pressing lightly to adhere. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch oven-safe skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Brown tenderloins on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes; transfer to plate. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, apples, onion, remaining salt and remaining pepper to now-empty skillet and cook over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in sauerkraut and sugar. Place tenderloins on top of sauerkraut mixture and roast in oven 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Using potholder, remove skillet from oven and transfer tenderloins to carving board; tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes. Slice tenderloins 1/2 inch thick. Stir dill into sauerkraut mixture and serve with pork.

(Adapted from “The Complete One Pot Cookbook,” American’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 237 calories, 23 grams protein, 8 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 61 milligrams cholesterol, 525 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Green chile chili

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 pound 95% lean ground beef

3 cups chopped onion

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 teaspoons hot paprika

10 cloves garlic, minced

2 (12-ounce) containers dark beer

1 cup salsa verde

2 (4-ounce) cans diced green chiles

2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added tomatoes, with liquid

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed

1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven on medium. Add beef; cook 6 minutes or until no longer pink. Add chopped onion, chile powder and paprika; cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in beer; bring to a boil. Cook 15 minutes or until liquid has almost evaporated. Add salsa, green chiles, tomatoes and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve.

Per serving: 323 calories, 22 grams protein, 8 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 36 grams carbohydrate, 35 milligrams cholesterol, 369 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Vegetable paella

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 medium onion, chopped

20 fresh green beans

1 carrot, diced

1/2 cup canned reduced-sodium white beans, drained

1/2 cup frozen green peas

15 leaves spinach

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

2 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Pinch saffron threads

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add garlic and onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add green beans, carrot, white beans, peas, spinach and tomatoes; cook 5 minutes or until carrots start to soften. Stir in rice, broth, paprika and saffron; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently without stirring for 15 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed. At the end of cooking, remove the pan from heat; cover the paella with a damp cloth for a few minutes to allow flavors to blend well.

Per serving: 310 calories, 10 grams protein, 4 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 59 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 486 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Lime chile-rubbed chicken breasts

In a small bowl, mix 2 teaspoons chile powder, 2 teaspoons lime zest, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Rub both sides of 4 skinless chicken breasts or thighs with canola oil, then with spice mixture. Grill 10 to 12 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees (or see TIP). Serve with pinto beans, coleslaw and whole-grain rolls.

TIP: I cooked bone-in skinless chicken thighs in my air fryer. Heat to 400 degrees and cook 20 minutes, turning halfway.

Tacos

Make tacos with heated, chopped chicken and beans mixed with a little salsa. Spoon mixture into taco shells and top with shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Alongside, add a shredded lettuce and diced avocado salad with a dollop of reduced-fat sour cream.