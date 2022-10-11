Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced than you because it might be valuable for you to do so. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? (Makes life easier.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll find it easy to be productive at work because things will flow smoothly. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and address important issues in a hands-on way. No doubt this will impress bosses and anyone in authority because they see you as conscientious about getting things done.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to hone your technique or practice something, perhaps in the arts, or music, or possibly a physical skill related to sports or a particular trade. Today you have the patience to do something again and again until you get it right.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A family discussion, especially with a parent or an older family member, will go well because all parties concerned want practical results. In particular, this is a strong day to discuss inheritances and well-planned endings. This is also a great day to tackle home repairs and redecorating projects.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful day to make plans for the future. Likewise, it’s a great day to study, because your mind is focused and you’re concerned primarily with practical matters. Discussions with others will be serious. Possibly, someone more knowledgeable than you will give you advice?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you will be precise and careful with any financial transactions that you do. Meanwhile, if you’re shopping today, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items. No ostrich boas for you today!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fabulous day for you. You will find it easy to be disciplined, and you will channel your energy into getting whatever you want, or doing whatever you want to do. Furthermore, you will derive great satisfaction and a sense of fulfillment out of whatever you do, especially getting better organized.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is wonderful day to do research of any kind because you are focused, patient and persevering. You will leave no stone unturned. In fact, whatever you do might lead to ways to improve your job or get a better job in the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A discussion with an older colleague or friend, or perhaps someone who is more experienced than you, will yield positive results today. Listen to what others say. If you are involved in a club or a group, this is a good day to discuss future goals and agree on a mission statement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for you! For starters, people admire you and are willing to listen to what you say. Meanwhile, you will demonstrate discipline and self-control. You might have excellent advice to others about how to conserve something or avoid waste.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It will be easy to study today because your mind is focused and your powers of concentration are excellent. You can use this energy to make future travel plans, or to finish an important paper or manuscript. Important discussions about legal or medical matters will go well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a solid day to go through red-tape papers and get better organized, especially related to taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. That’s because you have the patience and perseverance to deal with things you might usually avoid. Bravo!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matt Bomer (1977) shares your birthday. You are a witty, charming, enthusiastic and optimist. People enjoy your company. You are thoughtful and well spoken. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory. It’s also time to let go of people, places and possessions or anything that is holding you back.

