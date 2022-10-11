Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Fall trout opener Saturday and nearshore salmon and trout

The opening of Illinois’ fall trout season Saturday and the continuing nearshore trout and salmon fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Don Piorek messaged the photo at the top and this:

Dale, I would like to make a submission for your Fish of the Week. My 11 year old son, Joseph Piorek and his 10 year old friend, Drew Ceponis, went fishing to their favorite local pond late Sunday morning. Joseph and Drew fish this pond a few times per week which is located in a park, located in Bloomingdale and connects to Medinah Country Club. They caught a catfish, some large mouth bass and then a huge surprise - a walleye! It just goes to show you that you never know what your going to catch.

Normally, that would have a good chance at Fish of the Week, instead it earns the lead to the sprawling raw-file MFR. Such stories encourage me.

ILLINOIS’ FALL TROUT

Fall trout season for catchable rainbow trout in Illinois opens Saturday, Oct. 15. As usual, anglers 16 and older need an inland trout stamp and a fishing license. Daily bag is five trout.

Nearby sites include (Cook County): Axehead, Belleau, Busse Woods North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA; (DuPage): Silver, Pickerel, Grove; (Kankakee): Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek at Kankakee River SP; (Kendall): Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; (Lake): Sand Lake at Illinois Beach SP; (McHenry): Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; (Will): Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.

Click here for the statewide announcement.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

BoRabb Williams’ shows his culinary skills as well as his fishing chops with a mess of smoked salmon. Provided

BoRabb Willaims messaged the photo of smoked salmon above and this:

Dale Bowman.... there’s nothing like it !!!!.... delicious!

Jeff Downey tweeted a video and this:

Hey Dale, Mike Forneris caught a Coho Salmon outside the Navy Peir breakwall trolling with a spoon

Dong Ho found success finding salmon while kayak fishing at Montrose Harbor. Provided by Jason “Special One” Le

On Tuesday, Jason “Special One” Le texted the photo above this:

The chinook salmon still bites!

Ruslan Janybekov messaged:

Hi Dale, I am glad we have such a journalists who is interested in outdoor fishery. It makes fishery a bit more excited to get yourself and your story posted in a big news paper. So thanks. I started fishing from last year after the Covid. It was a great solution for me to help overcome anxiety at that times. Last year I was introduced to Salmon fishing by my now a good friends at Montrose harbor. Unfortunately was not able to catch any fish, but this year it’s already my 3rd Salmon from the shore at Montrose.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Salmon still the top of the list. Some dark kings as well as silver ones. Big Coho still too. Still casting but switching more to baits, spawn, larger minnows, crawlers etc...No trout reports.. . . Have a good week.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said they are still catching some kings on big Rat-L-Traps or spawn sacs in the harbor; boats trolling in 30 feet are already catching some lakers with the nearshore coho and kings.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

Still lots of groups chasing kings and coho in area tributaries. Spawn saks, skein and inline spinners best bet.

ILLINOIS EARLY CATCH-AND-RELEASE FALL TROUT

Currently open. Nearby early catch-and-release sites are (Kankakee County): Rock Creek at Kankakee River SP; (Ogle): Pine Creek, White Pines Forest SP; (Jo Daviess): Apple River, Apple River Canyon SP.

Click here for the statewide announcement.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Season ends Saturday, Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limits eight, possession limit 16.

AREA LAKES

It’s mainly waiting on trout season to open Saturday or for crappie to really go.

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported crappie are picking up on the local ponds in the western suburbs.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Final fishing day is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Pat Karpinski with his best Illinois muskie from the Chain O’Lakes. Provided

Pat Karpinski messaged the photo above and this:

Caught my biggest IL casting musky last week exactly one year to the day that I caught my biggest IL fish to date. The best part was it was with my buddy Ray who is the one who put me on that fish last year he is just a great fisherman through and through

He was fishing wih Ray Cote.

Arden Katz said two of them caught some crappie in 12-14 feet, rip-jigging on Marie and Bluff; then they went shallow in 5 feet with a Jigabite jigs for yellow bass, up to 9 inches; then to Marie for walleye on No. 6 jigging Raps in 6-9 feet when they also caught white bass.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2:Through October, Stratton Lock and Dam has normal daily operating hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

CHICAGO RIVER

Vince Oppedisano with a crappie from the Chicago River on the Riverwalk. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Hey Dale, Some good crappie on the riverwalk downtown yesterday. Jigs & minnows.

After all these years, that still makes me happy to see crappie being caught downtown.

COOLING LAKES/STRIP PITS

Heidecke is closed, as of today, Oct. 11. Final fishing days are LaSalle (Saturday, Oct. 15) and Braidwood and Mazonia (Tuesday, Oct. 18).

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Final day for boat fishing is Oct. 23; final day for shore fishing is Oct. 28.

SPRING LAKE: Site superintendent Thad Cook emailed:

Hey Dale, Oct 21st is the last day for boats to be on Spring Lake.Boat fishing will still be allowed from the Sky Ranch ramp up to the narrows throughout waterfowl season.The stoping point in the narrows will be marked with buoy markers. The youth waterfowl hunt is oct 23-24.Bank fishing will be allowed along the south Lake road after 1:00pm during waterfowl season.Thanks. Thad

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Also, a quick Fox River report... Got out for a few hours over the weekend. Water level was very low...Had to work for them, but found a handful of pretty good smallmouth in deeper pools. They were still hitting cranks. Very tough in the shallower areas to find anything of any size at all.

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported fishing picked on Sunday and Monday, but river remains low and slow (that could change with the forecast rain) and fishing hit and miss.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Mike Norris with a 4-pound, 11-ounce smallmouth bass from Big Green Lake on Wednesday. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 10/9/2022 Mike Norris Big Green Lake – Smallmouth bass fishing continues to be fair with smallmouth bass exceeding found pounds boated this week.The smallmouth bass are relating to pods of young of the year perch which are suspending just off the deep weed edges.We just are not getting numbers of fish though.Swim jigs, umbrella rigs and tube jigs are my lure choices.Cool night time temperatures are still cooling the lake down despite warm days and I am starting to see the signs of the turnover as the surface water temperature falls into the low sixties.Try drop shot rigs with half a red worm threaded on the hook for bluegill and walleye in and around fish cribs in 18 to 25 feet of water. Fox Lake – Crappies are grouping up and biting in 12 to 14 ft of water.Try drifting around the deep edge of Dead Island and off the tip of Maple Point with a small jig and minnow hung from a bobber.Both largemouth bass and northern pike fishing is slow right now.A few walleye are being caught by anglers trolling crankbaits in the main basin of the lake.

I really need to get out fishing with Norris.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed this:

Hi fellas, here is a quick update Perch fishing has been very good as of late and the Perch fishing should just continue to stay good and probably will even get better as our water cools down.Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sawyer Harbor along with downtown Sturgeon Bay in and around the shipping channel.Fathead minnows have been the best live The Northern Pike fishing has been super and that fishing will also continue to get betterif that is even possible.The Pike fishing reminds me of the fishing from the early 90’s.Just excellent Pike fishing now.Pretty much every spot that the Perch are the Pike will also be for obvious reasons.Large crank baits, spoons, large paddle tails, spinner baits and sucker minnows all working well right now The Salmon fishing has been very good out on the big lake when the winds allow it.100 to 200 feet of water has been the best and a mix of flies and spoons working well.There are also a bunch of Salmon and a few Brown Trout in the channel along with the harbors to the north of Sturgeon Bay Walleye fishing at night has been getting better as it usually does this time of year.Generally trolling near shore drop offs with suspending crank baits Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle 1309 Green Bay Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Ph: 920-746-9916

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed, as of today, Oct. 11.

But, as the FOTW showed and the muskie below indicates, Heidecke went out with some highlights in its closing days.

Brandon Kelly caught a shoreline muskie caught on the next to last day of fishing at Heidecke Lake. Provided

Amanda Sitar emailed the photo above on Monday and this:

My boyfriend [Brandon Kelly of Minooka] caught this muskie from shore today at Lake Heidecke!

She added:

and it was caught on a very small jig!

That impresses me even more, but the story kept getting better when she added again:

We also caught this striper/wiper and it broke the 1st pole. And walleye

Amanda Sitar with a walleye from Heidecke Lake. Provided

I love stories like that.

IKANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson with a northern pike from the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - cold front hit our area and shut down the bite a bit on river but should adjust in time. Water dropped to mid 50s however a few smallmouth werecaught using hair jigs and finesse worms. This pretty good size Pike hit a berkley surface lure which woke me up and got my heart pumping. Very exciting strike as you could imagine. Walleye bite is slow but to should improve.

A smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

Jeffrey Williams emailed the photo above and this:

Went wading for the 1st time, its a fun experience but u need to have leg stength especially near areas with mild currents, our total number of Smallies caught was 17 between 3 of us, with my brothers biggest being 2 lbs, all were CPR and all were caught using diving crank baits

That made me try to remember the first time I went wading and fishing. Before any of you smartasses say it, I will: It is so long ago I am not sure of the first time I went wading and fishing.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Laurance Reed with a good northern pike from the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Laurance Reed emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, I’m not sure this was on the lakefront list, but I’ll take it. Same lure, same terrific harbor, but a different toothy grin this time. (On the fish that is... same grin on me.)The salmon bite had slowed down a bit but I’d stuck with it and this Northern Pike made a brief afternoon appearance before going back in the water. Hope you had a great weekend, -Laurance

While not yet another salmon or trout, it is still a nice string of species he has caught over the last two months on the lakefront.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Salmon still the top of the list. Some dark kings as well as silver ones. Big Coho still too. Still casting but switching more to baits, spawn, larger minnows, crawlers etc...No trout reports.Still catching Northerns and smallmouth around the harbors. Have a good week.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of North Point fishing is “ridiculous” for lakers on the deep side of the reefs, “a ton of alewives out there, too, nice big fish, too.” Out of Chicago, fishing is slowing.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said still catching some kings on big Rat-L-Traps or spawn sacs in the harbor; boats trolling in 30 feet are already catching some lakers with the nearshore coho and kings; otherwise boats are going deep for lakers and catching some big kings deep.

SALMON SNAGGING: Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

LaSALLE LAKE

Final fishing day is Saturday, Oct. 15.

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Final fishing day is Tuesday, Oct. 18, except Monster Lake is open all year.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a northern pike in northern Wisconsin. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. The fall bite is in full swing. Time to get out and chase down some trophy fish. . . . Northern Wisconsin- falls colors are peak right now. There were some brisk mornings including snow on Friday and thick fog over the weekend. That did not deter the bite. Northern pike are good on a #4 Mepps early morning. Look for greens weeds along deeper drop offs for bigger fish. Smallmouth are good mid to late morning on jigs with a max scent lil general. Work hard bottom areas with larger boulders in 25 fow for better size. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Cold came and temps have started falling on lakes all across the Northwoods.Readings as low as 53 to 57 degrees surface temps.Full moon, high pressure and wind slowed what should have been a great weekend.Fishing will only get better over the next two weeks. Musky:Good – Sucker bite picking up using med-large suckers on bladed Smity rigs.Gliders, Jerks and twitch baits as the cooler water temps put almost an end to the top-water bite.As water cooled, bait fish moved off shorelines, meaning a bit deeper for action (most 8-14’).Slower moving baits than September, but not ultra slow yet.This coming week looks good for suckers! Walleye:Good-Fair – Working deep 22-34’ gravel/mud edges with redtails or black chubs.Jigging Raps and Shiver Minnows for the aggressive bites.1/2 crawlers on 3/8 oz jigs over mud for less active fish. Crappie:Good-Fair – Numbers not high, but quality fish (10-15) working flooded wood in 8-14’.Crappies relating to weeds moving out along coontail edges of 14-18’. Northern Pike:Good-Fair – Pockets of hot action along wind blown shores.But cooler water pushing small Perch out into 4-8’ weeds. Yellow Perch:Good-Fair – Following bait out into slightly deeper water.1/2 crawlers or medium fatheads best. Unfortunately, no reports from anglers chasing Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass or Bluegills. Tuesday (10/11) forecasting highs to 71 degrees followed by rain and highs in 40’s for 10/13 through 10/15.Moving away from high pressure will help anglers as the Musky/sucker connection should pick up. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

James Baranski with a bonus coho while fishing for smallmouth bass in northwest Indiana. Provided

James Baranski messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale! I am back from the late summer hiatus on Lake Michigan in search for smallmouth Donkeys. Went out of East Chicago and the results were a bit depressing. Only got 2 with the biggest just under 4 pounds. Ran into a gentleman and he said it was better the day prior on swimbaits. I did have a surprise in the morning. This coho took my tube jig for a spin. Water temps were 62 and last year the leap was in the 50’s do I think we are a few weeks off! Tight lines

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Still lots of groups chasing kings and coho in area tributaries. Spawn saks, skein and inline spinners best bet. Crappie around the docks and near 249 bridge just down from portage public marina using crappie minnows. Pine and stone lake in Laporte giving up good numbers of panfish for boat fishermen using beemoth and red wigglers

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale. I hope you & yours are getting into the swing of the upcoming fall holidays & season. Here’s what’s been happening in the local fishing world as the temperatures cool off: Fishing in general is beginning to slow down; most of the Salmon have moved into the rivers. There are still some fish out in 150-250 FOW, with blue & orange spoons working best. Inland lakes are producing nice-sized & good amounts of Crappie & Bluegills on beemoths & Mini Mites. Perch are beginning in the slips & locals ponds/lakes but will really pick up when the temperatures consistently cool off for at least a two week period; smaller minnows & redworms are working best at the moment.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass from Shabbona Lake. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. The fall bite is in full swing. Time to get out and chase down some trophy fish. Shabbona Lake-water temps were 60 in the mornings but on sunny days rising as high as 65 by mid-afternoon. There was a shad hatch so fish have been chasing down schools of shad. Look for surface commotion to locate active bass. Swim baits and flukes are a good choice to entice them away from the schools. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait shop is open 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN RIVER

The fall scene on the Wisconsin River. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale With the holiday monday I had two days to fish the Wisconsin river at Alexander flowage and the weather was spectacular.Beautiful sunny and windy conditions Saturday afternoon and calm warm sunny conditions on Sunday had the fall foliage in full effect. This is my favorite time of year to be on the water. Big smallmouth bass are starting to feed up for the winter and some of the biggest bass of the year can be caught. I was getting hits on ned rig bladed jigs and wacky rigged senko in 1To 5 feet of water near rocks with weed. Pike and muskie are picking up as the water continues to cool. I got some to go on the wacky rig and orange jackhammer bladed jig with an orange kalins grub trailer. There were several boats casting for Muskie and a couple floating suckers. From now till ice up is trophy time. On the music front the rehearsals for the Zappa shows are getting serious...time to whip it into shape as they say. Also the Conscious rockers will be playing in Bartlett for our Bass players work Anniversary on December 18th. And still trying to firm up date for Wild Hare. Tight lines and good health!! Rob

I’m beginning to enjoy typing the late Frank Zappa each week.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: