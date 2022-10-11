Puffball so big it’s the mushroom of a lifetime

Chicago Public School teacher Megan Ali and her boyfriend Nate Lyons, a teacher at Near North Montessori, had a lifetime mushroom find Saturday.

“We were out looking for hen of the woods and oysters and came across the biggest puffball either of us had ever seen!,” she messaged on Instagram.

Considering the extended dry spell, it’s quite the find.

It also continues a good trend this fall for puffballs, especially notably large ones.

Mushroom of the Week, the celebration of mushrooms and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago outdoors, runs sporadically, generally in the fall, in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com)or contact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).