Valparaiso boy, 2, dies of injuries from child abuse, autopsy finds

A 2-year-old Indiana boy has died of injuries from child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 5 in Valparaiso, Ind., the office said. Arcane Cobb was pronounced dead Monday night.

An autopsy released Tuesday determined he died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Valparaiso police have not released information on the incident.

