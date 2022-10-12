Valparaiso boy, 2, dies of injuries from child abuse, autopsy finds
The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 5 in Valparaiso, Ind., officials said. Arcane Cobb was pronounced dead Monday night.
A 2-year-old Indiana boy has died of injuries from child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 5 in Valparaiso, Ind., the office said. Arcane Cobb was pronounced dead Monday night.
An autopsy released Tuesday determined he died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Valparaiso police have not released information on the incident.
6 shot in Chicago Tuesday, including two people killed hours apart and less than a mile from each other on South Side
Check fraud spikes: Chicago sees jump in checks stolen from mailboxes, ‘washed’ and cashed for thousands of dollars
Museum will preserve stories of public housing residents: ‘You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you came from’
The Latest
6 shot in Chicago Tuesday, including two people killed hours apart and less than a mile from each other on South Side
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in South Shore, blocks from an elementary school. Later in the day, a man was killed blocks away.
He says his wife is imagining things and refuses to confront the abuser.
Check fraud spikes: Chicago sees jump in checks stolen from mailboxes, ‘washed’ and cashed for thousands of dollars
Midge Laurin mailed a $30 check that was intercepted, rewritten and cashed to someone else for $9,475. The scheme leaves many victims struggling for months to recover their losses.
As Peacock documentary tells it, the show that delighted children also brought heartache for its creator’s family.