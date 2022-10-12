Maywood police searching for man wanted in killing of 17-year-old Proviso East student
Police have arrested one man in connection with the killing but continue searching for Christian Corona, 23.
Maywood police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Proviso East student.
Dyron Underwood was killed Sept. 16 in the western suburb, according to Maywood police.
Rigoberto Estrella, 32, was identified as the man driving the vehicle involved in the murder and was arrested Sept. 30, police said.
Authorities are still searching for Christian Corona, 23, police said.
Corona, also known as “Bless,” frequents the West Side of Chicago and the western suburbs of Melrose Park and Maywood.
Anyone with information can call Maywood Police at 708-250-6452 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.
Woman killed at a Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered but only some of her remains were found in the house: source
The Latest
The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and 133rd Street, the medical examiner’s office said.
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
The longtime city planner moves over from the Cook County Land Bank Authority.
Though today’s information landscape can make it seem like everything is up for debate, there are simple ways to figure out what is credible and what is total fiction.
Four days after allowing four touchdowns to the Vikings, the Bears are eager to atone Thursday vs. the Commanders. “I love it,” Smith said. “It’s national TV — so if the body hurts a little bit, you’ve got a lot more eyes on you, so you can show what you can do.”