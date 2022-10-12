The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Maywood police searching for man wanted in killing of 17-year-old Proviso East student

Police have arrested one man in connection with the killing but continue searching for Christian Corona, 23.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Maywood police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Proviso East student.

Dyron Underwood was killed Sept. 16 in the western suburb, according to Maywood police.

Rigoberto Estrella, 32, was identified as the man driving the vehicle involved in the murder and was arrested Sept. 30, police said.

Authorities are still searching for Christian Corona, 23, police said.

Corona, also known as “Bless,” frequents the West Side of Chicago and the western suburbs of Melrose Park and Maywood.

Anyone with information can call Maywood Police at 708-250-6452 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.

Christian Corona, 23, is wanted by Maywood police in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy.

Maywood police

