AP Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (9) (7-0) 108 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (7-0) 101 2
3. York (7-0) 88 3
4. Glenbard West (6-1) 74 4
5. Warren (6-1) 59 5
6. O’Fallon (6-1) 44 6
7. Maine South (5-2) 34 7
8. Neuqua Valley (6-1) 31 8
9. Edwardsville (6-1) 20 9
10. South Elgin (7-0) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Marist 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Hersey (7-0) 94 2
3. Prospect (6-1) 76 3
4. St. Charles North (6-1) 66 5
(tie) St. Rita (5-2) 66 4
6. Pekin (7-0) 56 6
7. Wheaton North (6-1) 48 7
8. Jacobs (6-1) 36 8
9. Batavia (5-2) 25 9
10. Lake Zurich (6-1) 21 10
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (11) (5-2) 110 1
2. Simeon (7-0) 96 2
3. Lemont (7-0) 88 3
4. Prairie Ridge (6-1) 73 4
5. Crete-Monee (5-2) 58 5
6. Wauconda (7-0) 54 7
7. Belvidere North (7-0) 45 8
8. Normal West (6-1) 26 10
9. Notre Dame (5-2) 23 9
10. Champaign Centennial (7-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kankakee (10) (6-1) 100 1
2. Sycamore (1) (7-0) 96 2
3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 84 3
4. Peoria (7-0) 81 4
5. Morgan Park (7-0) 68 5
6. Morris (6-1) 53 6
7. Sterling (6-1) 39 8
8. Highland (6-1) 38 7
9. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 27 9
10. Glenbard South (6-1) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Nazareth 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (7-0) 107 T1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (7-0) 97 T1
3. St. Francis (1) (7-0) 92 3
4. Rochester (6-1) 75 5
5. Joliet Catholic (5-2) 63 4
6. Stillman Valley (7-0) 55 6
7. Carterville (7-0) 42 7
8. Macomb (7-0) 32 8
9. Wheaton Academy (6-1) 27 10
10. Breese Central (6-1) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (10) (6-1) 115 1
2. Reed-Custer (2) (7-0) 109 2
3. Princeton (7-0) 97 4
4. Byron (6-1) 74 5
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (7-0) 71 6
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (7-0) 60 7
7. Williamsville (6-1) 49 3
8. Seneca (7-0) 41 9
9. Tolono Unity (6-1) 20 10
10. Eureka (6-1) 19 8
Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (7-0) 117 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3) (7-0) 111 2
3. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 92 3
4. North-Mac (7-0) 84 4
5. Wilmington (6-1) 71 5
6. Rockridge (6-1) 57 6
7. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 46 7
8. Carmi White County (7-0) 35 8
9. Johnston City (7-0) 23 9
10. Nashville (5-2) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (7-0) 130 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (7-0) 114 2
3. Camp Point Central (7-0) 98 3
4. Hope Academy (7-0) 96 4
5. Shelbyville (7-0) 74 5
6. Athens (6-1) 53 7
7. Fulton (5-2) 45 8
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (7-0) 39 9
9. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 27 10
10. St. Bede (6-1) 26 6
Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.