Wednesday, October 12, 2022
AP Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Joliet Catholic’s TJ Schlageter (9) passes the ball over Brother Rice’s Roderick Pierce III (55).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (9) (7-0) 108 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (7-0) 101 2

3. York (7-0) 88 3

4. Glenbard West (6-1) 74 4

5. Warren (6-1) 59 5

6. O’Fallon (6-1) 44 6

7. Maine South (5-2) 34 7

8. Neuqua Valley (6-1) 31 8

9. Edwardsville (6-1) 20 9

10. South Elgin (7-0) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Marist 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (11) (7-0) 110 1

2. Hersey (7-0) 94 2

3. Prospect (6-1) 76 3

4. St. Charles North (6-1) 66 5

(tie) St. Rita (5-2) 66 4

6. Pekin (7-0) 56 6

7. Wheaton North (6-1) 48 7

8. Jacobs (6-1) 36 8

9. Batavia (5-2) 25 9

10. Lake Zurich (6-1) 21 10

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (5-2) 110 1

2. Simeon (7-0) 96 2

3. Lemont (7-0) 88 3

4. Prairie Ridge (6-1) 73 4

5. Crete-Monee (5-2) 58 5

6. Wauconda (7-0) 54 7

7. Belvidere North (7-0) 45 8

8. Normal West (6-1) 26 10

9. Notre Dame (5-2) 23 9

10. Champaign Centennial (7-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (10) (6-1) 100 1

2. Sycamore (1) (7-0) 96 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 84 3

4. Peoria (7-0) 81 4

5. Morgan Park (7-0) 68 5

6. Morris (6-1) 53 6

7. Sterling (6-1) 39 8

8. Highland (6-1) 38 7

9. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 27 9

10. Glenbard South (6-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Nazareth 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (7-0) 107 T1

2. Richmond-Burton (1) (7-0) 97 T1

3. St. Francis (1) (7-0) 92 3

4. Rochester (6-1) 75 5

5. Joliet Catholic (5-2) 63 4

6. Stillman Valley (7-0) 55 6

7. Carterville (7-0) 42 7

8. Macomb (7-0) 32 8

9. Wheaton Academy (6-1) 27 10

10. Breese Central (6-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (10) (6-1) 115 1

2. Reed-Custer (2) (7-0) 109 2

3. Princeton (7-0) 97 4

4. Byron (6-1) 74 5

5. Fairbury Prairie Central (7-0) 71 6

6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (7-0) 60 7

7. Williamsville (6-1) 49 3

8. Seneca (7-0) 41 9

9. Tolono Unity (6-1) 20 10

10. Eureka (6-1) 19 8

Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (7-0) 117 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (3) (7-0) 111 2

3. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 92 3

4. North-Mac (7-0) 84 4

5. Wilmington (6-1) 71 5

6. Rockridge (6-1) 57 6

7. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 46 7

8. Carmi White County (7-0) 35 8

9. Johnston City (7-0) 23 9

10. Nashville (5-2) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (7-0) 130 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (7-0) 114 2

3. Camp Point Central (7-0) 98 3

4. Hope Academy (7-0) 96 4

5. Shelbyville (7-0) 74 5

6. Athens (6-1) 53 7

7. Fulton (5-2) 45 8

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (7-0) 39 9

9. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 27 10

10. St. Bede (6-1) 26 6

Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.

