The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Sports Media Sports Bears

Amazon goes all out to go all in with NFL

In its first season as the exclusive broadcaster of “Thursday Night Football,” the company has proved itself worthy of carrying prime-time NFL games and likely has set itself up to stream more sports down the road.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Amazon goes all out to go all in with NFL
Screen_Shot_2022_10_12_at_4.51.47_PM.png

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Commanders-Bears game Thursday night on Prime Video.

Amazon Studios

Let’s get this out of the way: If you live in the Chicago TV market, you do NOT need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the Bears’ game Thursday night against the Commanders. Fox-32 will carry it.

If you want the complete “Thursday Night Football” experience, which includes the pregame and postgame shows and alternate streams, go to amazon.com or open the Prime Video app on your device or connected TV. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and watch the game.

Of course, if the proliferation of streaming services has overwhelmed you to the point you’re video-averse, you can just listen to the radio broadcast on 780-AM or 105.9-FM.

But Amazon’s production is worth your effort. In its first season as the exclusive broadcaster of “TNF,” the company has proved itself worthy of carrying prime-time NFL games and likely has set itself up to stream more sports down the road.

“We wanted to come out of the gate with a really ambitious plan,” said Jared Stacy, Amazon’s director of global live sports production. “This was not going to be a crawl, walk, run exercise. This was a dead sprint, and we wanted to do it at the highest possible level. We feel really good about where we’re at.”

Aside from its technological achievements, Amazon’s biggest feat was making its broadcasts credible. Whereas Apple TV+ struggled to gain credibility for its MLB broadcasts because of the streamer’s announcing teams, Amazon paired Al Michaels, the best NFL announcer of all time, with Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s lead college football analyst. It also hired former “Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli to fill the same role on “TNF.”

“We certainly didn’t set out to replicate ‘Sunday Night Football,’ but there’s no question that that’s the gold standard for prime-time NFL coverage,” Stacy said. “We’re taking everything that’s great about that show and that operation and adding new and unique wrinkles.

“There’s a certain level of production and coverage that’s expected from a prime-time NFL game, and we had to hit that. We weren’t going to try to reinvent the wheel for the sake of reinventing the wheel. Before we’re going to be different, we have to be great.”

That began with assembling the technical side of the operation. Though Amazon has a production partnership with NBC, much of what Amazon created was from scratch. It contracted Game Creek Video to build first-of-their-kind mobile units to house its technology. Everything is based on IP (Internet Protocol) infrastructure, and games are produced in 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Broadcasts employ the newest camera and replay equipment. Basically, they’re Super Bowl-level shows every week.

And keep in mind, they’re mostly going to an online audience.

“That part really speaks to the distribution side of what Amazon did on the scaling of how to make sure that you could serve millions of concurrent viewers, which hadn’t been done at a sporting event in this country or maybe anywhere,” Stacy said.

Amazon also offers alternate streams, including Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats (a personal favorite). Using Amazon Web Services, the broadcast displays real-time stats and information, plus overlays used to identify players and show receivers’ routes. The famous trick-shot artists of “Dude Perfect,” as well as longtime sportscasters Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, have their own alternate streams. But neither will appear for the Bears game.

“We want to have optionality. That’s where the alternate streams come into play,” Stacy said. “We really wanted to blend the familiar and the modern and figure out where we can go next. This is such a long play for Amazon, it’s going to be a long partnership with the NFL trying to build for the future.”

Remote patrol

The Score beat ESPN 1000 in the Nielsen summer ratings book (June 23-Sept. 14), finishing second in the market with a 5.1 share in the prime hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the key demographic of men 25-54. ESPN was tied for ninth at 3.6.

The Score’s new “Bernstein and Holmes” had the best showing with a 7.5 share, placing second in the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The best battle is being waged from 2 to 6 p.m., where The Score’s “Parkins and Spiegel” and ESPN’s “Waddle and Silvy” tied for sixth with a 4.1 share.

Harlan Sports Management, a Chicago-based firm that represents college and pro football coaches, front-office executives and media personalities, was acquired by Excel Sports Management. Bryan Harlan, the Bears’ public-relations director in the 1980s and 90s, founded the agency in 2000. He and longtime associate Bynum Jaeger will lead Excel’s Coaching and Executives division.

NFL games airing Sunday in the Chicago market: Jets at Packers, noon, Fox-32 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen); Ravens at Giants, noon, Ch. 2 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis); Bills at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., Ch. 2 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo).

WGN will carry ESPN’s broadcast of the Bears’ game against the Patriots on Oct. 24.

THE BEARS ON PRIME VIDEO

What to watch and where

  • Fox-32 will carry Prime Video’s broadcast starting at 7 p.m. Kickoff is 7:15.
  • Coverage on Prime Video starts at 6 p.m. with “TNF Tonight.” Marshawn Lynch debuts on the show. For his weekly feature “ ‘N Yo’ City,” Lynch played football with kids from Highland Park.
  • Prime Video’s alternate streams: “TNF en Espanol” and “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.”
Next Up In Sports
AP Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings
Short week? Roquan Smith ready to put on a show
The Bears are in QB purgatory, the Commanders in QB hell
White Sox begin interviews for manager job
Bears QB Justin Fields must show game vs. Vikings was just a step, not the destination
Tight ends help spark Notre Dame’s winning streak
The Latest
An anonymous group claimed credit for pouring paint on the Lincoln Park statue, saying it wanted to remind people of the public execution of 38 Dakota men in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
Tell the full story about Abe Lincoln and the execution of 38 Dakota men
The military commission in charge of the matter, looking to crush the Sioux, sentenced 303 men to death. Lincoln spared 265 of them.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Shoppers walk along North Belmont Avenue near North Central Avenue, in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.&nbsp;
Politics
Pulse of the Heartland: Belmont Cragin voters keep their heads down, wish pols would occasionally show their faces
It should be a neighborhood with more clout considering its size and its being home to the largest Hispanic population in Chicago. But adding to the confusion for residents, Belmont Cragin is divided among multiple wards and state representative districts, meaning residents living near one another can have different representatives in the City Council or state Legislature.
By Manny Ramos
 
FREEZER_101222_02.JPG
Crime
Woman killed in Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered, police say. ‘Fran was gentle, sweet, generous, kind. I just can’t believe an ending like this.’
Only some of Frances Walker’s remains were found in the boarding house she ran in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, a source said. The killer possibly tossed evidence into Lake Michigan.
By Tom Schuba
 
A postal worker heads out on his route on Oct. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
News
More ‘check washing’ victims speak out as officials press Postal Service to address spike in fraud
The stolen-check scheme involves thieves stealing mail, erasing the ink with chemicals and rewriting the checks for themselves. Some experts say their suggestions to fight the crime are not being implemented.
By David Struett
 
Lizzo headlines the United Center on Oct. 16.&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 13-19
Lizzo in concert, “Children of Eden,” Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns and “Immersive King Tut” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 