Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Moon Alert

After 12:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day for a short trip because you will enjoy seeing your surroundings. In fact, whatever you do will expand your experience of the world. You might talk to people from different backgrounds. You will almost certainly learn something new.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because whatever you do will be successful or expand your coffers in some way. You might boost your earnings or buy something that you like that increases your assets. It’s a good day to ask for a raise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you optimistic and upbeat! You will enjoy hanging out with friends and groups. Romance with someone older or more established might begin. This is a good day to make social plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions with someone older or in a position of authority will benefit you. Perhaps you will get approval for a loan or a mortgage? Something related to the wealth of others (including a bank) can benefit your home or your real estate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to talk to older people or people in authority because this discussion will go well and it might bring what you need. Perhaps advice? Perhaps practical or financial assistance? In fact, a friend or a group is ready to support you now. Sounds good!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You impress people today because they see you as successful, affluent and approachable. (Regardless of how you feel.) Meanwhile, this is a solid financial day for you. Negotiations will go well, especially for the long-term future. A mentor at work might help you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel if you can because you need a change of scenery. You want to feel you’re doing something to expand your world and make your life more exciting. This is a good day for important discussions about romance or your kids because your sense of reality is strong, and you are objective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do your homework and work behind the scenes today because it will benefit you, especially with family issues or your home. Indeed, the support you need from others, whether it’s a partner, close friend or a financial institution, will be forthcoming. Get your ducks in a row!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will enjoy the company of others today, especially someone older or more serious. This person might have advice for you, especially about your long-term goals for the future. Their advice might also benefit your kids. They might even help you regarding a vacation?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your reputation is important to you. Respect is important to you. Today you have this. In fact, you look so good to bosses and VIPs, that some of you will strike up a romance with someone in a position of authority. Meanwhile, this is a favorable day at work, especially for working in groups or work-related travel.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to make travel plans for the future because you won’t overlook details. You will be realistic about what is possible and what is affordable. This same solid, practical approach can help you in medical, legal and educational matters, as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to deal with red-tape issues like wills, inheritances, shared property and insurance issues because you are in a solid, realistic frame of mind. Furthermore, you won’t overlook details. Family will be supportive. Just do it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kate Walsh (1967) shares your birthday. You are hard-working, intelligent and you have strong opinions. Justice and fair play are important to you. You are also witty and entertaining! This year is slower paced. It will give you a chance to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on business and personal relationships to discover what makes you happy.

