Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train Thursday morning near the Windsor Park station on the South Side.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the station at 75th Street and Exchange Avenue, according to Metra and Chicago fire officials.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said.

Inbound train movement was halted at Windsor Park, according to Metra. Commuters were told to expect extensive delays.