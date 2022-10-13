The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal

Ashley Beard pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count Thursday. She was first charged as part of a larger fraud investigation involving former Brennemann Elementary School Principal Sarah Jackson Abedelal.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
_CPS.jpeg

Ashley Beard, a former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy admitted Thursday that she scammed Chicago Public Schools out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise — all while the district was reeling from a kickback scandal involving its ex-CEO.

Ashley Beard, 33, of Hammond, Indiana, pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Beard was first charged earlier this year as part of a larger fraud investigation involving former Brennemann Elementary School Principal Sarah Jackson Abedelal.

Also charged are former Brennemann business manager William Jackson and former Assistant Principal Jennifer McBride, as well as Debra Bannack and Anthony Rasmussen, who worked for CPS vendor Warehouse Direct.

The fraud scheme outlined so far by prosecutors — involving phony overtime claims and bogus orders for ink, paper and other printer supplies — took place before, during and after the separate kickback scandal that led to the 2015 conviction and 2017 sentencing of former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett.

Abedelal pleaded guilty to her role in the recently charged scheme earlier this year. Abedelal and Beard have agreed to cooperate with federal investigators. Their sentencing hearings have not been set.

Before Beard entered her plea Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Mott told the judge that Beard and Bannack spoke by phone early in 2017. That’s when he said Bannack explained to Beard that she could secure “personal, non-school items” for Beard while billing Caldwell academy.

To do so, Bannack allegedly told Beard she would need a fake purchase order from Beard for school supplies that matched the cost of the personal items sought by Beard.

At the time, Mott said, Beard was planning a Disney cruise for her family and wanted prepaid gift cards from Disney and other merchants. Bannack bought four $500 prepaid Disney gift cards for Beard, one in February 2017 and three in March 2017, along with other miscellaneous gift cards, according to Beard’s plea agreement.

Beard sent Bannack bogus paperwork for school-supply orders, according to the plea deal. One in February 2017 was for “supplies and ink” in the amount of $2,857, and the other in March 2017 was for “supplies” in the amount of $3,542.90.

Bannack supplied Beard with matching invoices, and Beard used them to have CPS pay Bannack’s company, covering the cost of the gift cards.

All of that occurred as the scandal involving Byrd-Bennett and two consultants continued to make headlines. One of the two consultants, Gary Solomon, was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2017. The other, Thomas Vranas, was sentenced to 18 months in late April 2017.

Byrd-Bennett was sentenced the same day as Vranas. She got four-and-a-half years behind bars.

One month after Byrd-Bennett’s sentencing, on May 29, 2017, Beard’s plea agreement said she caused CPS to make a $3,542.90 payment as part of her own scheme.

Next Up In News
Unionized Starbucks in Edgewater closing, labor organizers say
Ald. Matt Martin urges City Council to shake off rubber-stamp reputation
Tenants cited ‘extremely unusual’ texts before landlord’s remains found in freezer during search of home, prosecutors say
Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, 25th Ward alderman says
Headlines ripped from art
The Latest
Blackhawks_Wild_Hockey__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews foreshadows revival season with strong performance in Blackhawks opener
Toews’ performance Wednesday against the Avalanche — even in a 5-2 Hawks loss — was arguably his best in any game since he returned to action last season.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_108213368.jpg
Business
Unionized Starbucks in Edgewater closing, labor organizers say
The location at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. was among the first in the city whose employees affiliated with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.
By David Roeder
 
Netflix will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads in November, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.
Movies and TV
Netflix announces new $7 monthly price for advertising-supported service
Besides putting up with roughly four to five minutes of ads during each hour of viewing, Netflix subscribers who sign up for the cheaper service also won’t be able to download TV shows and movies to watch when their devices are offline.
By Michael Liedtke | AP Technology Writer
 
Bremen’s Dion Debrue (9) moves past the TF South defense and accelerates for a touchdown run.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 8
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual misconduct case on Thursday in New York.
Celebrities
Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail time in forcible touching case; accusers call it a ‘slap in the face’
The Oscar-winning actor turned #MeToo defendant avoided prison time by complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement that saw him plead guilty to charges involving just one of what prosecutors have said were allegations from at least 30 women.
By Michael R. Sisak | Associated Press
 